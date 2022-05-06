x

May 6, 2022

HFS Continues Greek Films on Demand with 2 Award-Winning Films Suntan & Xenia  

May 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Xenia film
A still from the film Xenia, directed by Panos Koutras. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is continuing its monthly streaming series, Greek Films on Demand with the presentation of two critically-acclaimed films about relationships, Suntan and Xenia, May 6-15. Both films are in Greek with English subtitles and have adult themes.

In Suntan, a middle-aged doctor having a midlife crisis becomes obsessed with a young, hard-partying tourist during a summer on the island of Antiparos. The film, directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos and starring the popular Greek actor Makis Papadimitriou, is the winner of six Hellenic Film Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor.

A still from the film Suntan by director Argyris Papadimitropoulos, starring Efthymis Papadimitriou. Photo: NYC Greek Film Festival
Complicated relationships of a different kind are found in Xenia, in which two distant brothers set out to find the father who abandoned them as children. While their relationship is conflicted, the protective fraternal bond they share makes the film both compelling and disarmingly engaging. Xenia, directed by Panos Koutras, was an official selection at Cannes and is the winner of six Hellenic Film Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

“The Hellenic Film Society is proud to present two beautiful films about complicated, compelling characters,” said Jimmy DeMetro, the organization’s president. “Both Suntan and Xenia force the audience to look at these characters in a new light.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497 and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema should be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. When the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, HFS began streaming Greek films worldwide and created a YouTube channel to satisfy audience demand for Greek film.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Queens Council on the Arts, and Antenna Satellite TV. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

