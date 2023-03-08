HFS Celebrates International Women’s Day with Greek Film Legend Mimi Denissi

Culture

NEW YORK – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) celebrates International Women’s Day with an exclusive interview with the legendary actor, writer, director, and producer Mimi Denissi discussing her dedication to her craft, the obstacles she has faced, and her most recent triumph, the film Smyrna, My Beloved.

The interview is available on the HFS YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/rJlDmpCakyA.

Here’s to recognizing accomplished, courageous women!

HFS is also celebrating Women’s History Month with programming that salutes the contributions of women in Greek film. Two films by acclaimed director Olga Malea will be available on demand March 3-12 and the Always on Sunday monthly Greek film screening at the Museum of the Moving Image will present the film Patchwork, featuring a powerful lead performance by Angeliki Papoulia on Sunday, March 26.

