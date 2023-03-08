x

March 8, 2023

HFS Celebrates International Women’s Day with Greek Film Legend Mimi Denissi

March 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Mimi Denissi photo
Mimi Denissi. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

NEW YORK – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) celebrates International Women’s Day with an exclusive interview with the legendary actor, writer, director, and producer Mimi Denissi discussing her dedication to her craft, the obstacles she has faced, and her most recent triumph, the film Smyrna, My Beloved.

The interview is available on the HFS YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/rJlDmpCakyA.

Here’s to recognizing accomplished, courageous women!

HFS is also celebrating Women’s History Month with programming that salutes the contributions of women in Greek film. Two films by acclaimed director Olga Malea will be available on demand March 3-12 and the Always on Sunday monthly Greek film screening at the Museum of the Moving Image will present the film Patchwork, featuring a powerful lead performance by Angeliki Papoulia on Sunday, March 26.

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

