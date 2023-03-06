x

March 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Literature

Heymann Offers Insights in ‘An Agonizing Peace’

March 6, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
An Agonizing Peace by Heymann
An Agonizing Peace: Powering through Our Excruciating Experiences by Jon Heymann. (Photo: Amazon)

Greek adoption stories have been increasingly in the news as more and more Greek adoptees have come forward to share their experiences and help others in their life’s journey. An Agonizing Peace: Powering through Our Excruciating Experiences by Jon Heymann, a Greek adoptee whose given birth name was Pandelis, starts off shockingly: “I was sold into slavery as a young child. True story.”

From that point, Heymann shares how he was adopted and came to the United States, but he doesn’t focus on merely telling the story of his life, he notes that “this book grabs the attention of those readers who have been turned off by the superficial reactions to their very own traumatic experiences, and to draw these readers back to a healthy view of God, of themselves, and of Peace.”

“I contrast reality-based Biblical ‘peace’ with false, shallow effortless peace, and then illustrate the subsequent results of both using a myriad of real-world examples,” Heymann writes. “Then the book transitions to the Biblical notion of ‘peace’ which is neither passionless nor effortless, but at times rather agonizing. The prime example is Jesus who ‘agonized’ in the garden of Gethsemane yet was presumably at peace with his fate. Hence, the title of the book, ‘An Agonizing Peace.’”

“This book is in no way an encyclopedia of hasty, quick answers, but rather admits that if we knew everything about God, He wouldn’t be much of a God,” Heymann notes.

Unlike other Greek adoptees, Heymann has no interest in finding his Greek family or reconnecting with his Greek roots. “I was naturalized as an American citizen in a New Jersey Courtroom at the age of 10. I am an American with no hyphen,” he writes.

It is understandable since his early years can only be described as Dickensian. Abandoned at the Athens Municipal Infants Asylum through the ‘breadbox’, basically an oversized mail slot where unwanted babies could be deposited, he faced horrific treatment. A doctor signed his ‘death certificate’ after which he was sold, rented, or loaned to adults who lived in a small house. The young Heymann was sent out to steal from tourists. If he failed to bring back enough money, he was beaten or thrown out a window.

Eventually, he was adopted by an American family, but he still struggled with nightmares for many years. Today, he is a successful businessman who served as a pastor and earned graduate degrees in psychology and education.

In the book’s introduction, Heymann wites: “This book… is a result of my early childhood in Greece, my Pastoral ministry plus my decades of ‘marketplace ministry’ in the secular world of public education, creating and leading very large non-profits (i.e. $38 million). God has revived my desire to complete this book and get this message out to hurting people that deeply doubt whether God cares for them at all. Because of their ‘Traumatic and Painful Experiences’ their faith in God has declined and their feeling of rejection is real and debilitating. While God has rescued me from a child mill (trafficking) and guided me through some other excruciating experiences, this and many other examples are used to provide hope and answers to the seemingly helpless and hopeless.”

An Agonizing Peace: Powering through Our Excruciating Experiences by Jon Heymann is available online.

RELATED

Cinema
Netflix Making Live-action ‘One Piece’ from Popular Manga

TOKYO — Hit Japanese manga "One Piece" is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that's both exciting and worrisome for fans who have seen mixed success in a growing list of Hollywood adaptations.

Music
Lynyrd Skynyrd Founding Member Gary Rossington Dead at 71
Cinema
A Box Office K.O.: ‘Creed III’ Debuts to $58.7 Million

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.