March 30, 2022

Hey Nick! George! Greece Lets Baby Names, Baptisms Go Online

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach)

ATHENS – Trying to leave behind the days of paper files being stacked on floors of public offices, Greece’s push toward digitization of services will bnow include allowing naming and baptism declarations through the online state site Gov. gr.

Citizens can access the site with their Taxisnet codes or web banking codes with the declarations requiring certification by both parents in an electronic statement sent to the registrar of the municipality of the birth, said Kathimerini.

Applicants will be notified by an SMS text message as well as email so they can locate and save the registration deed through my.gov.gr. The file incorporates all security features including a QR code, security code, advanced electronic signature, and can be provided for legal use.

Public services provided digitally include birth certificate at the maternity hospital, the issuance of certificates of marital status, birth, citizenship, marriage, co-habitation agreements, and death and registration of expatriate deeds by the consulates, the paper said.

