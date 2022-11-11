Heroic performance by Asteras Tripolis New York short

SPORTS

Asteras Tripolis New York soccer team lost 3-2 in its semifinal League Cup (McKim Cup) match against the NY Irish Rovers, last Sunday. Undaunted by their opponents’ experience, the “Arcadians” had their best performance so far this season, in a high paced match up which kept the spectators’ interest undiminished at Burns Park Field, in Massapequa throughout the ninety minute period.

From the very first minute of the game Asteras’ players took their opponents by surprise with their attacking style and were fortunate to get the lead, by scoring a goal at the 7th minute. Kostas Andrikopoulos received the ball after a corner kick, got in between two defenders and shot high into the Rovers net and score. Irish Rovers were able to come back at the 26th minute, when a free kick at the top of the box, hit the cross bar and ended in the net to equalize.

As expected in the second half the favorites, NY Irish Rovers, would increase their attacking attempts to “finish” the game. Indeed in the 47th minute, their shot inside the box hit the right post but this time did not make it to goal. Before realizing how they lost this golden opportunity, in the very next minute, the “Arcadians” created a sudden counter-attack, primarily by the young Yiannis Karaminztos, who skillfully avoided two of his opponents in the center of the field, passed to “Q” Volpe, who successfully found Daniel Friend in the open space to make Asteras coma back on top of the score. It had been so far the team’s best performance and if it wasn’t for their lack of experience in such knock-out games, the “Arcadians” could have made it to the League Cup final.

In the last 30 minutes of the game the team came up short and could not measure up to the Rovers’ powerhouse, where they managed to come from behind, equalize in the 55th minute and score the winning goal at the 80th minute.

Despite the disappointment of being eliminated from the final, the staff of Asteras was proudly enthusiastic of the players’ performance, and this is what they want to continue with the rest of the fall season. The priority is stability in appearances and the results will soon fall into place. Next Sunday, November 13th, Asteras Tripolis New York has another “knockout” game this time for the State Cup (Flamhaft Cup). The will play against Cosmopolitan’s League Zum Schneider FC 03 II, 7pm at Field of Dreams in Massapequa.

Source: Asteras Tripolis New York (Dinos Vlahos)