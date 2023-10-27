x

October 27, 2023

United States

Heroes of Democracy and Service Honored at 13th Annual Washington ‘OXI’ Day Awards

October 27, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
(Photo: https://oxidayfoundation.org/)

On Monday, October 23 the Washington Oxi Day Foundation held its 13th annual Oxi Day Courage and Service Awards at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. The Foundation commemorated exemplary individuals and organizations who have showcased remarkable courage and dedication, echoing the spirit of the Greek ‘OXI’ Day – a holiday symbolizing resistance against oppression.

A standout recognition was the ‘OXI’ Courage Award presented to ‘Save Ukraine’, an organization instrumental in the daring rescue of abducted Ukrainian children from Russian Indoctrination facilities. Their audacious actions have shed a bright light on the indomitable spirit of those resisting oppression and fighting for the vulnerable.

The fight for democracy in Hong Kong was also acknowledged through an ‘OXI’ Courage Award bestowed upon the Hong Kong Democracy Activists. These valiant individuals have been at the forefront, fearlessly and publicly demanding democracy and freedom amidst a milieu of political suppression and authoritarianism in Hong Kong.

The prestigious Metropolitan Chrystostomos Award found its deserving recipient in Rabbi Andrew Baker, the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Director of International Jewish Affairs. His interfaith endeavors and active engagement in fostering Jewish relations globally reflect the essence of the award, named after a Greek Orthodox Metropolitan who displayed courage during the dark days of World War II.

In a touching tribute, the late William and George Stoukides were posthumously honored with the Vasilios S. Haseotes Service Awards. The duo, recognized for their valiant service during World War II, and their continual contributions to the community and the globe, truly embodied the spirit of Vasilios S. Haseotes.

The Calamos Service Award was accorded to Harris Pappas for his unwavering service during the Vietnam War and his subsequent contributions to the community and the nation. His actions resonate with the legacy of John P. Calamos, Sr., symbolizing a lifetime of service and philanthropy.

The ‘OXI’ Service Award was presented to Constantinos Georgiou, acknowledging his dedicated service in the Korean War and his many contributions to the community thereafter. His life’s work mirrors the ethos of selfless service and community development, hallmarks of the ‘OXI’ Day tradition.

The 13th Annual ‘OXI’ Day Awards served as a reminder of the enduring spirit of resistance against tyranny and the boundless contributions of individuals and groups dedicated to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. The night was not just a celebration of the awardees, but an homage to the universal values of courage, service, and humanity.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

