When Greece buries its heroes no heart remains unbroken and no eye is tearless. This is what happened with the recent tragedy of two young brave men Marios Touroutsikas and Efstathios Tsiklakidis, whose air force fighter jet plunged into the sea.

They were fearless, every day flying their Phantom jet, protecting their beloved country, Greece, but things took a very tragic turn and they passed from one moment to the other from life into death. They will be heroes forever.

It was one of those unexpected turns of life that their own lives were lost in a tragic way – In a blink of the eye they went from life to death, which is our common tragic reality, “our common enemy” as St. Paul said.

My thoughts and prayers are with their parents, siblings, relatives, friends, and especially their fiancés, because both were engaged and they were planning to get married the next few months. However, I don’t think there is a greater pain or sorrow than that of parents accompanying their children to their graves.

Their passing has proven the fact that every hour, every moment, every minute we live with ‘the law of possibilities’ – because we don’t know the time of our departure.

One more thing: With what words can someone speak to the parents of those two dead heroes? What can you tell them to comfort them and to address the ‘scandal’ of death?

I think that words cannot really say or mean anything in such circumstances. Perhaps a supplication is appropriate here, the following: Christ, help!