Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Welcomes District 6 Governor at Cutting of the Vasilopita

Associations

Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 held its meeting and cutting of the Vasilopita on January 10, left to right: Louis Kokalis, Anthony Pappas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, Nick Mousadakos, Gregory Stamoulis, Chapter Secretary Peter Giakoumis, Dean Theodosiou, John Koumpouras, and Chapter President Peter Argyropoulos. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

ASTORIA – On January 10, the AHEPA Chapter 186 of Astoria, NY, had its January business meeting at Victory Café. The members were honored to have AHEPA’s District 6 Governor of the Empire New York State Dean Moskos at the meeting which started with the cutting of the traditional Vasilopita. Dean Theodosiou was the lucky winner of the coin. Good luck in 2023, Brother Dean!

The agenda for the meeting included fundraising efforts in order to support the chapter’s ambitious objectives in continuing AHEPA’s mission to promote and strengthen Hellenism and support the local communities and schools. The planned fundraising social events include a Mini Cigar Night scheduled for January 18, and a Tsipouro Night scheduled for February 18.

District Governor Moskos congratulated the chapter for the active participation of its members and encouraged the officers to continue their strive for growth and activism. Brother Moskos answered many questions from the members and gave a brief report on the District’s activities. Finally, he promoted the upcoming January 27 Gala Event hosted by Cosmos FM at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Park, Queens, NY, and asked from the chapter to support the event as both Cosmos FM and AHEPA have similar missions of supporting and preserving our Hellenic values.