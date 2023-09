Associations

ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 held a Cigar Night on September 20 at Avenue Cigar Lounge in the Morris Park section of the Bronx. Ahepans from Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Flushing Chapter 326 and Andreas T. Stamboulidis Parthenon Chapter 495 along with Sisters from Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 attended. The event was hosted by Brother Ignazio Terranova with Avenue Cigar Lounge. Attendees enjoyed a night filled with cigars, delicious food, and lots of laughter. The Chapter said in a statement via email: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended and made this wonderful night memorable.”