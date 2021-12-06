Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Initiates New Members

Associations

ASTORIA – The AHEPA Hermes Chapter 186 held its first initiations for the season on November 29 at Saint Catherine and Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Astoria. The chapter had the honor of hosting AHEPA District 6 Governor Brother Dean Moskos. Chapter President Billy Chrissochos along with the board, comprised of Vice President Peter Argyropoulos, Secretary Lou Kokalis, and Treasurer Iggy Terranova, initiated four new members- Steven Statharos, Pat Gravino, John Koumpouras, and John Gerasoulis. Brother Anthony Pappas gave an informative presentation on ways to go about “Reforming the Court System.”

The chapter’s committees met to discuss the various fundraising events for the AHEPA lodge and St. Demetrios Preparatory School Scholarships. The chapter also continued planning for its business and cultural monthly networking events which will be announced soon.