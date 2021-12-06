x

December 6, 2021

Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Initiates New Members

December 6, 2021
By The National Herald
AHEPA Astoria IMG_3625
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186, left to right: Bill Kent, Gregory Stamoulis, Past Chapter President John Kokolakis, Secretary Lou Kokalis, John Koumpouras, Steven Statharos, John Gerasoulis, President Vassilios “Billy” Chrissochos, AHEPA District 6 Goveor Dean Moskos, Pat Gravino, Anthony Pappas, Past District Goveor Demetrios Alexander, Treasurer Ignazio Terranova, and Vice President Peter Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

ASTORIA – The AHEPA Hermes Chapter 186 held its first initiations for the season on November 29 at Saint Catherine and Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Astoria. The chapter had the honor of hosting AHEPA District 6 Governor Brother Dean Moskos. Chapter President Billy Chrissochos along with the board, comprised of Vice President Peter Argyropoulos, Secretary Lou Kokalis, and Treasurer Iggy Terranova, initiated four new members- Steven Statharos, Pat Gravino, John Koumpouras, and John Gerasoulis. Brother Anthony Pappas gave an informative presentation on ways to go about “Reforming the Court System.”

The new members are welcomed into Hermes Chapter 186 in Astoria, NY. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

The chapter’s committees met to discuss the various fundraising events for the AHEPA lodge and St. Demetrios Preparatory School Scholarships. The chapter also continued planning for its business and cultural monthly networking events which will be announced soon.

AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos reciting the AHEPA Oath to the new initiated members, Pat Gravino and Steven Statharos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

