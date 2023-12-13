Here Are The Top Places To Ski This Winter in the U.S.

Travel

Nearly 65 million people visited United States ski resorts during the 2022-2023 season. With many resorts opening their facilities and welcoming their first guests this season, the U.S. ski season is open and has kicked into high gear ahead of the holidays.

It remains to be seen what impact the El Niño weather phenomenon will have on the heaviness and distribution of snowfall and subsequent footfall at the resorts. What can be said is that skiing has undergone a quiet transformation in the past few years, and 65 million was a record number of visitors.

A Post-Pandemic Consequence

The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) reported a record visitation of an estimated 64.7 million skiers and riders to U.S. ski areas during the 2022-23 season.

The data indicates that, post-pandemic, the country has a newfound love and appreciation for outdoor activity, directly benefiting skiing. Also, the proliferation of multi-mountain season tickets has attracted a whole new market of U.S. skiers who would not ski as often, if at all.

“The U.S. skiing market is in good health,” explains Adrienne Saia Isaac, Marketing and Communications Director at the NSAA. “One of the best things about skiing here in the U.S. is that you’ve got 480 ski areas to choose from across 37 states, so there’s a ski area for everyone.”

Luxury Ski Destinations

Gretchen McGarry, skier and LA-based luxury travel content creator behind the Instagram account WomanTakesWorld, is excited about the upcoming ski season, with trips planned to Aspen, Vail, and Sun Valley this winter.

“Although I am an avid skier, what makes these best-in-class mountain destinations so alluring is that there is so much to do when you come down off the slopes. Every year, these historic mountain towns add more luxury hotels, designer shopping, après-ski spots, spas and wellness centers, and fine dining establishments.

“I’ll start the season in Aspen, where new additions include a limited-time spa residency of aesthetics master Dr. Barbara Sturm at the Little Nell and an outpost of the stylish New York City Sant Ambroeus café. And in between it all, I will be enjoying what I believe is the real luxury of these destinations — the exceptional views, fresh air, natural beauty, and cozy, bucolic setting.”

Isaac echoes this sentiment and highlights Beaver Creek, Deer Valley, and Aspen-Snowmass as three areas worth considering for upcoming luxury ski vacations.

Beaver Creek

The first of two Colorado luxury skiing hot spots, Beaver Creek in Eagle County, Colorado, was opened in 1980 in the Rocky Mountains and is owned and operated by Vail Resorts.

The Rockies are glorious at any time of the year, but Beaver Creek Mountain and Grouse Mountain, capped with snow with the picturesque town lighting up the mountainside, are hard to beat.

The town enjoys world-class entertainment facilities besides the slopes, with ice skating, cross-country skiing, tutoring with top instructors, shopping, and a fabulous performing arts center.

There are extensive accommodation options, including some super swank luxury digs. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch is a sensational old-world lodge-style five-star palace with five dining options, a sprawling sauna, and a great location.

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa also cuts a fine figure, with excellent spa facilities, swimming pools, and an ice skating rink. The resort is also well located, close to several ski lifts and about half an hour from Eagle County Regional Airport.

Deer Valley

Located just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, Deer Valley opened in 1981 on Bald Eagle Mountain and Bald Mountain, and has a reputation for being one of the top luxury skiing destinations in the country. It hosts regular international skiing competitions and was also a venue for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The facilities are breathtaking, with a variety of amenities and activities, including ski lessons with champions, dog-sledding, and, for the less adventurous, shopping and fine dining.

With great amenities come great accommodations, and the St. Regis Deer Valley is in keeping with the very best. Well appointed yet cozy, the St. Regis has all the trappings one would expect, like restaurants and spas. Plus, it’s within spitting distance of the ski lifts.

Close by another ski slope, the Waldorf Astoria Park City is filled with old world charm. The “lodge feel” is welcoming whether one is coming straight off the slopes from the Waldorf’s own gondola, or for visitors coming in for some apres ski. With working fireplaces in many rooms, the Waldorf is a winner.

Aspen-Snowmass

Returning to Colorado, Aspen is arguably the state’s most famous asset, alongside South Park and Denver. Aspen-Snowmass is a conglomerate of two skiing towns that serve four neighboring mountains: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass. The area is as well-known, if not more so, than its European counterparts such as St Moritz and Zermatt. It conjures images of private jets whisking wealthy visitors in from around the world.

Whether it’s the pristine snow, luxury shopping boutiques, hot springs, museums, and galleries, or the plethora of events throughout the year (whether winter sport-related or not), Aspen-Snowmass is a world-class destination.

Accommodation options are decidedly also top-notch. Although extensively represented in Aspen-Snowmass, the St. Regis Aspen Resort is sensational, with the usual spas, heated pools, and dedicated ski lifts to accompany the luxurious accommodations. The Velvet Buck and Chefs Club offer delectable dining options.

The Viceroy Snowmass is also a worthy option, with its sprawling spa facilities, lobby with a double-sided fireplace, and South American cuisine offered at TORO Kitchen.

