March 25, 2023

Health

Herbs for Gallbladder Surgery: Solutions for an Obstacle to a Better Life

March 25, 2023
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Oregano. (Photo by Tina Xinia, via Unsplash)

Gallbladder removal surgery is something common these days. Often the gallbladder is removed in order to avoid other complications in the liver and to enhance the quality of life if there are health problems. Sooner or later, however, surgery is something you must take care of if your gall bladder itself has problems.

After such surgery, digestion is something you must take care of, in order to have a good transition into normal daily habits. The elimination of fatty foods is the most important issue – but this may not be enough. Adding some herbs to your daily nutrition may boost your system, helping it to restart and get used to the new situation:

• Tumeric: adding a little bit on your rice or mushrooms is delicious and helps fight inflammation

• Thorow wax or Bupleurum: capsules that contain this herb help the liver

• Oregano/thyme/satureja: these herbs help digestion and can be added everywhere in teas or food

• Chamomille: the tea to make everything go smoother!

• Ginger: dry or raw in food or in herbal teas for digestion and the immune system

• Every FRESH juice or smoothie that is rich in vitamin C: limes, lemons, oranges, apples, carrots, mandarins

Take care of the immune system, drink two liters of water, follow the doctor’s instructions, and everything will work out fine!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

