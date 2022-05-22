x

May 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

You’re reading 6 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Health

Herb Basics: Inside the Mystery of the Plants

May 22, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
In this photo taken on Saturday, April 4, 2019, Yiannoula Lazarou checks a replica of a 5th millennium B.C. perfume distiller that was discovered in the ancient Mesopotamian settlement of Tepe Gawra near modern-day Mosul, Iraq, as drops of perfume made from Cypriot herbs trickle from a bamboo, at an ancient perfume theme park and museum in Korakou, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file)

In order to understand the usefulness of herbs we must investigate their hidden little treasures: the active compounds. Each herb has a different mix of these compounds and in different quantities. Also, growing in different climate, soil, water quality and quantity or even storage can change all the treasures within. Let’s find out the main groups of these.

Minerals: Potassium, calcium and others are highly important for the body. Calcium is used from bone structure to balancing our nervous system. Potassium helps in cell reproduction.

Organic acids: usually found in fruits – oxalic, malic, tartaric, and citric acid, each one has a different power. All help maintain balance the digestive system, helping prevent constipation.

Glycosides: found after the boiling of some herbs. They have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antipyretic, and antiseptic properties. Saponins are also glycosides – very large quantities can be lethal, but small doses help with absorbing food and medicine in the intestines

Tannins: Large quantities irritate mucosa but in small doses they fight bacteria.

Resins: They are different from essential oils and are used for skin health.

Alkaloids: They are important for the nervous system, but they are also lethal in large quantities or when used improperly.

Paracelsus said, “the dose makes the poison” (Latin: dosis sola facit venenum). Using herbs wisely and without excess is the best.

 * The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

 

RELATED

Science
Parris Island Wages Battles, Not War, against Climate Change

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C.

Health
Greek Health Panel Lifts COVID-19 Mask Requirements
Science
Global Pollution Kills 9 Million People a Year, Study Finds

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Amyntaio, a TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

Dear readers, let me briefly introduce myself, while wishing you "a summer full of positive energy and good health.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings