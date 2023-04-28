Tourism

Heraklion is the largest city of Crete and one of Greece’s major urban centers. The city flourished under a multicultural influence throughout the centuries; that’s why there is a plethora of Byzantine, Venetian, and Ottoman structures to see.

The city’s landmark is the 16th century Koules Fortress in the westernmost side of the old Venetian port, which along with the fortification walls (dating back to the same period) are among the most significant and imposing sites.

Start your visit at the old Venetian port where you can see the vaulted tarsanades (shipyard) where ships used to be built during the Middle Ages. To its west, you can’t miss the 16th century Koules Fortress whose first walls were built by the Arabs and were later reinforced by the Venetians in the 15th century. The Martinengo Bastion, the only one of seven that is preserved to this day, is where the renowned writer Nikos Kazantzakis’ tomb is located and overlooks the city. Only two of the four gates to the city still stand today and you can see the Chanioporta (1570) Gate with its marble relief winged Lion of Saint Mark and the New Gate (1587) on the south side of the fortress.

In the heart of the city, there are many monuments dating back to the Middle Ages, a period in which Heraklion witnessed great prosperity. From the port, ascending 25 Avgoustou (August) Street, you will reach the public square, where the Church of Agios Titos is found, built in 1872 on the site where a Byzantine church once stood. Next to it is the 16th century Venetian Loggia, a Venetian building with ornate arcades and walls, sculptures, etc., that served as a meeting place for the Duke and other noblemen during the Venetian period.

Don’t miss Heraklion’s Venetian and Turkish fountains, scattered throughout the city. The most famous one is the Venetian-style Μorozini Fountain (aka the Lions Fountain, 1628), a landmark for locals and visitors alike. Other noteworthy Venetian fountains are the Bembo Fountain (1552-1554) in Kornaros Square, the Sagredo Fountain (1602-1604) built in the northwestern corner of the Loggia building, and Priuli Fountain (1666) located near the port. The most interesting Turkish fountains are the Philanthropic Fountain (1776) in Kornarou Square next to the Bembo Fountain, where visitors can enjoy refreshments as it is now run as a coffeehouse; Idomeneas Fountain, behind the Historical Museum of Crete; Genitsar Aga Fountain on Ikarou Street, and many more.

Among the churches of Heraklion, the one that stands out most is the imposing Metropolis of Agios Minas, on Agia Ekaterini Square, built between 1862-1895. Adjacent to it, stands the Chapel of Mikros Agios Minas, and to the northeast you can visit the 16th century Church of Agia Ekaterini, which runs as a museum housing exhibits from the Cretan Renaissance. The church of Agios Markos (13th century) towers over Venizelou Square. Other significant churches in the city are Panagia Akrotiriani, Panagia ton Stavroforon, and the Monastery of Agios Petros and Pavlos.

The Heraklion Archaeological Museum, one of the most significant museums in Greece, is a must see as it showcases unique treasures of the Minoan civilization unearthed from Knossos, Phaistos, Malia, and other sites. Other museums that are noteworthy are the Historical Museum, the Museum of Natural History, and the Cretaquarium (the aquarium in the area of Gournes). At a short distance from the city of Heraklion, in the area of Hersonissos, you can enjoy a golf game on a court ideal for either beginners or advanced players.

Last, but not least, the food market of Heraklion is where you will find all sorts of products as well as traditional Cretan favorites, such as the famous Cretan olive oil, raki, local wine, honey, herbs, etc. which you can take back home with you as a souvenir!