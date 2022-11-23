Culture

From left to right: The President of the Board of the Municipal Unit of Desfinas Mr. Charalambos Kalliakoudas, Mr. Paul Pissanos, the businessman - doctor Mr. Frank Röschinger, the Mayor of Delphi Mr. Panagiotis Tagalis and the businessman Mr. George Staikos. (Photo: Courtesy of Pavlos PIssanos)

ATHENS – With a dynamic and rapid pace, with strong commitment and a deep scientific approach to every aspect of the Delphic Development Vision “HEPTAPOLIS – TRILOGY”, the scientific and technical team of the Association “OLYMPOS – Universal Intellectual Center” and the Company “Heptapolis – Special Purpose Development – Investment – Tourism – Education Company” continue to organize the ambitious project “Heptapolis – Trilogy, The Vision of Delphi”.

Offices were opened in the wider area of the Municipality of Delphi and specifically in the central square of the Municipal Unit of Desfinas, with secretarial support for the recording, classification, filing and resolution of current construction and other issues in the area of the Trilogy projects.

New privately owned offices were acquired in Athens, in Byron, which were equipped with modern computers and special architectural programs, in which the special team of architects, engineers and designers of Trilogy’s projects, as well as the Trilogy’s marketing – advertising team, will carry out 3D studies and 3D architectural works.

By the end of the year 2022, a team of programmers will complete the web presentation of the website www.heptapolis.com, the themes of which fully cover the electronic presentation of the Trilogy’s projects in Greek, English and many other languages.

A team of professors, technicians and translators is working diligently to complete the university-style online educational program Heptapolis Avatar-e-learning, with more than 200 courses in Greek and English, with the prospect, within 2023, of translating all of its courses into German, Arabic, Russian, Chinese and Indian. The launch of the courses is planned within the next two months, and the proceeds have already been included in the financial support for the Trilogy’s projects.

The topographic maps of the Trilogy covering a total of 200,000 acres in the greater Delphi area have been made, from which all the necessary sites of the three cities of the Trilogy have been selected. The mapping was done with the special mapping plane of the company “Artemis”.

The official announcement of the projects of “Heptapolis – Trilogy, the Vision of Delphi” was held on July 4, 2022 at the Zappeion Hall. Keynote speakers were the Mayor of Delphi Mr. Panagiotis Tagalis and the President of the “OLYMPOS” Association Mr. Paul Pissanos.

The event was honored by the presence of journalists, political leaders, potential investors and sponsors, including the President of BCI, Mr. Anastasios Hadjitheofanous.

On 26 March, a presentation of the “Heptapolis – Trilogy” project is planned at the Zappeion Hall to a group of representatives of foreign embassies in Greece, as part of the international cooperation for investments, sponsorships and donations of European and world countries in the projects of the three cities of the Trilogy.

On 15 January 2023, representatives of the “OLYMPOS” Association will be in Germany, in the impressive castle of the businessman – doctor Frank Röschinger to present the development program of “Heptapolis – Trilogy” to about 50 investors, groups and sponsors.

It is planned to communicate the marketing program of “Heptapolis – Trilogy” given to the largest investment and sponsorship players around the world, with detailed audiovisual material in video proposals for potential investors, sponsors and benefactors of Trilogy projects.

For more information: https://heptapolis-finearts.com