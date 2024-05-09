Help Wanted Now: Greece Needs 80,000 Summer Tourism Workers Fast

Economy

FILE - A boy dives into the sea from an old dock on the Aegean Sea island of Milos, Greece, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – Just like 2023, Greece’s tourism season hit spring in nearly full stride – but without enough workers for restaurants, taverns, hotels and other facilities catering to foreign arrivals, the call being sent out looking for staff.

There are about 80,000 vacancies, the shortages beginning in 2022 when health restrictions were lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic to lure tourists, which worked, but the sector seeing people flee for better-paying jobs.

The problem is most acute for the high summer season with booking showing the country on a path to rival the record-busting 2023 when more than 32 million people came in, spending 21 billion euros ($22.54 billion) in key revenues.

The Panhellenic Federation of Workers in Food Service and Tourism (POEET) said it’s anxious about the problem as tourism employs more than 400,000 workers and there is already a 20 percent in needed workers and positions.

The Public Employment Service (DYPA) has set up a Jobmatch platform and the New Democracy government is reaching out for foreign workers to fill positions that Greeks no longer want although pay in the sector was raised.

The idea of using foreigners has riled Greek workers in tourism though and it was said they might strike during the season, wanting aid from the state as some have to sleep in their cars on popular islands where they can’t afford rent.

The government reportedly wants to recruit 11,000 foreign workers but they would need to be trained and the problem is getting worse by the year, creating a potential problem as tourism facilities can’t provide services for guests.