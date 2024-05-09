x

May 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Economy

Help Wanted Now: Greece Needs 80,000 Summer Tourism Workers Fast

May 9, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Ocean Conference
FILE - A boy dives into the sea from an old dock on the Aegean Sea island of Milos, Greece, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – Just like 2023, Greece’s tourism season hit spring in nearly full stride – but without enough workers for restaurants, taverns, hotels and other facilities catering to foreign arrivals, the call being sent out looking for staff.

There are about 80,000 vacancies, the shortages beginning in 2022 when health restrictions were lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic to lure tourists, which worked, but the sector seeing people flee for better-paying jobs.

The problem is most acute for the high summer season with booking showing the country on a path to rival the record-busting 2023 when more than 32 million people came in, spending 21 billion euros ($22.54 billion) in key revenues.

The Panhellenic Federation of Workers in Food Service and Tourism (POEET) said it’s anxious about the problem as tourism employs more than 400,000 workers and there is already a 20 percent in needed workers and positions.

The Public Employment Service (DYPA) has set up a Jobmatch platform and the New Democracy government is reaching out for foreign workers to fill positions that Greeks no longer want although pay in the sector was raised.

The idea of using foreigners has riled Greek workers in tourism though and it was said they might strike during the season, wanting aid from the state as some have to sleep in their cars on popular islands where they can’t afford rent.

The government reportedly wants to recruit 11,000 foreign workers but they would need to be trained and the problem is getting worse by the year, creating a potential problem as tourism facilities can’t provide services for guests.

RELATED

Society
Probe Finds Greek Police Didn’t Protect Woman Stabbed Outside Station 

ATHENS - A series of mishaps by police led a woman who went to a station seeking protection from a boyfriend led to her being stabbed to death outside after told to leave and call an emergency number instead, a probe has found.

Politics
Greek Navy Extends NAVTEX to Block Russian Oil Transfers Between Ships
Society
Ancient Athens, Beaten Down During Economic Crisis, Rising City of Wealth

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Rape, Terror and Death at Sea: How a Boat Carrying Rohingya Children, Women and Men Capsized

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — Huddled on board the boat, the 12-year-old girl quaked with fear.

ATHENS - A series of mishaps by police led a woman who went to a station seeking protection from a boyfriend led to her being stabbed to death outside after told to leave and call an emergency number instead, a probe has found.

ATHENS - Just like 2023, Greece’s tourism season hit spring in nearly full stride - but without enough workers for restaurants, taverns, hotels and other facilities catering to foreign arrivals, the call being sent out looking for staff.

NEW YORK – The way is clear for the election of Greek-American lawyer Maria Markou to the position of Democratic District Leader for District 36A in Astoria following the court's decision to disqualify her opponent Breeana Mulligan due to insufficient petition signatures.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, as President Vladimir Putin celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II by hailing his forces fighting in Ukraine and blasting the West for fueling conflicts around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.