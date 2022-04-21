x

April 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Economy

Help Wanted: Greece Seeks Highly-Skilled Professions, IT Types

April 21, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Stergiopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Stergiopoulos)

ATHENS – While also luring digital nomads whose skills allow them to work anywhere in the world remotely, Greece is eager to find a range of professionals in other areas.

They include specialized computer experts, human resource managers and various technicians among six categories, said a survey by the Zurich-based Adecco Group, a top recruiter, reported Kathimerini.

The company’s head for Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, Konstantinos Mylonas, told the paper that it was important to see global trends to find job skills most in demand for now and the future.

In Greece, he also said, that is led by Information Technology (IT) experts, especially those talented in Java development, and software architects and data scientists, digital marketing specialists and technical staff.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the way corporations work, many shifting to letting employees work from home, which requires human resources managers with the skills to oversee them and payroll specialists.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further caused supply chain problems around the world that were disrupted by the pandemic and a slow economic comeback, procurement officials and logistics managers also are needed.

RELATED

Politics
PM Speaks with UNESCO Director about Damage of Hagia Sophia’s Imperial Gate

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Thursday over the vandalism on the Imperial Gate of the historic Byzantine church of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Politics
Greece Releases Russian Tanker Detained Under EU Sanctions
Society
Greece Confirms 6,755 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 43 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings