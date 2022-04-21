Help Wanted: Greece Seeks Highly-Skilled Professions, IT Types

Economy

ATHENS – While also luring digital nomads whose skills allow them to work anywhere in the world remotely, Greece is eager to find a range of professionals in other areas.

They include specialized computer experts, human resource managers and various technicians among six categories, said a survey by the Zurich-based Adecco Group, a top recruiter, reported Kathimerini.

The company’s head for Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, Konstantinos Mylonas, told the paper that it was important to see global trends to find job skills most in demand for now and the future.

In Greece, he also said, that is led by Information Technology (IT) experts, especially those talented in Java development, and software architects and data scientists, digital marketing specialists and technical staff.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the way corporations work, many shifting to letting employees work from home, which requires human resources managers with the skills to oversee them and payroll specialists.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further caused supply chain problems around the world that were disrupted by the pandemic and a slow economic comeback, procurement officials and logistics managers also are needed.