July 26, 2023

Help Greece: The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund

July 26, 2023
By The National Herald
THI Wildfire Relief
The Hellenic Initiative Wildfire Relief Campaign is helping firefighters, first responders, and their vetted non-profit organizations working to save Greece. Photo: The Hellenic Initiative

NEW YORK – An unprecedented prolonged heatwave has sparked wildfires which are ravaging the mainland and the islands of Greece. The wildfires have destroyed forests, homes, businesses, displaced thousands of people, and killed thousands of animals.

The Hellenic Initiative (THI) Wildfire Relief Campaign is helping firefighters, first responders, and their vetted non-profit organizations working to save Greece.

All size contributions are welcomed and appreciated.

Donate online: https://shorturl.at/arFGY.

From the very beginning, THI recognized the importance of reforestation efforts in restoring the natural environment and promoting long-term sustainability. THI has undertaken extensive tree planting efforts, with a total of 14,200 trees planted in Greece, in partnership with We4all. These trees include various species and have been distributed in Evia, Attika, and Chios. THI remains committed to doubling their efforts in the coming year to further restore and protect Greece’s precious forests.

In collaboration with Apiceuticals THI has donated 550 THI – branded beehives to beekeepers in the affected regions of Evia and Peloponnese. This support has contributed not only to the livelihoods of the beekeepers but also to the restoration of the local ecosystem.

THI has identified the critical need for Firefighting Volunteer Teams (FFVT) in Evia to have proper protective and fire-fighting equipment. In partnership with Desmos, THI has provided four teams located in Psachna, Limni, Amarynthos, and Prokopi with necessary gear such as helmets, gloves, boots, eye protection masks, hoses, digging tools, axes, and communication radio systems.

Recognizing the crucial role played by the Greek Fire Service in emergency response and wildfire prevention, THI allocated a portion of the funds raised to provide support through the donation of vehicles. In early 2022, THI placed an order for five pick-up trucks.

More information is available online: http://www.thehellenicinitiative.org/.

