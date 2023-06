Associations

The Hellenic Women's Club of Bergen County officers and Board Members, left to right: Olga Milanos, President Eugenia Kafes, Claire Sadigianis, honored President Mary Karas, Co-President Voula Pituras, Treasurer Irene Sedereas, Secretary Athena Apostle, and Board Member Thekla Pirsos. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic Women's Club of Bergen County

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ – The Hellenic Women’s Club of Bergen County recently honored Mary Karas of Closter, NJ, with a President’s Award in appreciation for her dedicated service as President and Co-President of the Hellenic Women’s Club for over 25 years. The award was given at a Charity Luncheon at Lefkes Restaurant in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Claire Sadigianis and Voula Pituras presented the plaque and flowers to Mary Karas.

The Hellenic Women’s Club is a social, cultural and philanthropic organization. The club plans various events and makes donations to many charities. The club has donated to Ronald McDonald House New York, St. Michael’s Home for the Elderly, St. Basil Academy, a children’s fund in Ukraine, local food pantries, and many others.