Hellenic Studies Program & Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection Celebrate 20 Years

April 24, 2024
By The National Herald
Sacramento State Hellenic Studies Program
The Hellenic Studies Program and the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection at Sacramento State University, California, will celebrate their 20th anniversary on May 9. (Photo: Facebook)

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Hellenic Studies Program and the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection at Sacramento State University, California, will celebrate their 20th anniversary on Thursday, May 9, 6:30-9 PM. Members of the Hellenic Studies Committee – both past and present – together with the university’s administration, the Angelo K. and Sofia Tsakopoulos family, and members of the public will visit the Special Collection and University Archives of the library to admire the antiquities and rare materials held by the Collection.

The musical ensemble, Kombos, will play a selection of compositions taken from the Dimitris Mitropoulos archive from the Collection. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear this music played on Mitropoulos’ grand piano as they enjoy the catered reception. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Hellenic Studies Program Director Dr. Katerina Lagos via email: [email protected] and visit the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection’s website: https://shorturl.at/pK178.

At the U.S.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

