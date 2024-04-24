Hellenic Studies Program & Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection Celebrate 20 Years

General News

The Hellenic Studies Program and the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection at Sacramento State University, California, will celebrate their 20th anniversary on May 9. (Photo: Facebook)

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Hellenic Studies Program and the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection at Sacramento State University, California, will celebrate their 20th anniversary on Thursday, May 9, 6:30-9 PM. Members of the Hellenic Studies Committee – both past and present – together with the university’s administration, the Angelo K. and Sofia Tsakopoulos family, and members of the public will visit the Special Collection and University Archives of the library to admire the antiquities and rare materials held by the Collection.

The musical ensemble, Kombos, will play a selection of compositions taken from the Dimitris Mitropoulos archive from the Collection. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear this music played on Mitropoulos’ grand piano as they enjoy the catered reception. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Hellenic Studies Program Director Dr. Katerina Lagos via email: [email protected] and visit the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection’s website: https://shorturl.at/pK178.