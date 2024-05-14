Hellenic Professional Women Upcoming Events in NJ and NYC

General News

Hellenic Professional Women hosts Cocktails and Connect in New Jersey on May 15. Photo: Hellenic Professional Women

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) is hosting upcoming events including Cocktails and Connect in New Jersey on Wednesday, May 15 and HPW Book Club with author Yvette Manessis Corporon presenting her book ‘Where the Wandering Ends’ on Thursday, May 16.

The Cocktails and Connect event takes place at Uncorked Wine Bar, 650 Union Boulevard in Totowa, NJ. This is a great opportunity to network, enjoy cocktails and connect with your fellow philhellenes featuring a luscious tablescape by HPW member Chef Sophia Manatakis: shopchefsoph.com IG: @chefsoph and a presentation and raffle gift (business card need for raffle entry) from HPW Marketing director Melissa Martakis of MatiJewels.com IG: @thematilady.

Register online: https://tinyurl.com/53evtc3m.

HPW’s third in-person Book Club discussion with author Yvette Manessis Corporon on ‘Where the Wandering Ends’ takes place Thursday, May 16, 6:30 PM, at the Tartinery NYC, 90 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Corporon’s book is a vivid, character-driven historical saga set in Greece at the end of World War II and on the verge of the Greek Civil War.

The book will be discussed in its entirety. HPW recommends reading the book in full to be prepared to join in the conversation. ‘Where the Wandering Ends’ is available for purchase online: https://tinyurl.com/45ky4ux7.

Up to three (3) scholarship awards in amounts ranging from $1,000-$3,000 will be awarded for HPW members or children/relatives of members who are pursuing undergraduate or graduate studies for the 2024-2025 academic year.

To be considered for the HPW Woman Rising Scholarship Award, please complete the application form and upload two letters of recommendation and one short scholarship essay by May 31, 2024. Winners will be announced and spotlighted in June with an award ceremony in Fall 2024.

More information and registration available online: https://tinyurl.com/eu3wddrw.

On Thursday, June 27 HPW joins the Hellenic Medical Society of New York for the 13th Annual Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award Symposium at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity’s Chiotes Hall, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. Register online: https://tinyurl.com/y4axp3fh.