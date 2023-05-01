x

May 1, 2023

Associations

Hellenic Professional Women Kicks off May with Cocktails & Connecting in DC and NY

May 1, 2023
By The National Herald
HPW events DC and Astoria
Hellenic Professional Women is kicking off May with Cocktails & Connecting in Washington, DC and New York. Photo: Hellenic Professional Women

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) is kicking off May with Cocktails & Connecting in Washington, DC and New York.

Join HPW on Friday, May 5, 7-9 PM, at Kellari Taverna, 1700 K Street NW in Washington, DC, for the organization’s first Cocktails & Connect in Washington, DC, with free mezze included and cash bar. RSVP is required: https://bit.ly/3LlKfAe.

On Wednesday, May 10, 6-8 PM, join HPW for Cocktails & Connect at Nisi Estiatorio, 32-07 30th Avenue in Astoria, with free mezze included and cash bar. RSVP is required: https://bit.ly/3LIWUi5.

Tickets for both events are $15 for members and $30 for non-members.

HPW is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting professional opportunities for Greek-American women and students through networking, mentoring and education.

More information is available online: http://hellenicprofessionalwomen.org/.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

