x

May 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Associations

Hellenic Professional Women Kicking off Summer with Upcoming Events in June

May 31, 2023
By The National Herald
HPW June 7 NYC event
Hellenic Professional Women is kicking off summer with events in June in New York and Florida. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Professional Women

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) is kicking off summer with events in June in New York and Florida. HPW is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting professional opportunities for Greek-American women and students through networking, mentoring and education.

HPW’s Cocktails & Connect – NYC takes place on Wednesday, June 7, 6-8 PM, at the Park Lane Hotel’s Darling Rooftop, 36 Central Park South in Manhattan. RSVP is required on Eventbrite, search: HPW’s Cocktails & Connect – NYC.

HPW’s Wine Wednesday in Boca also takes place on Wednesday, June 7, 7:30-9:30 PM, at Vino Wine Bar & Kitchen, 114 Northeast 2nd Street in Boca Raton, FL, with complimentary mezze. RSVP is required on Eventbrite, search: Wine Wednesday in Boca with HPW.

On Wednesday, June 28, 7-9 PM, HPW presents Cocktails & Connect at Herb & Olive Marketa, 177 Plandome Road in Manhasset, NY, featuring HPW member Vicky Giouroukakis talking about her new book, Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants. Further details and registration information to follow.

 

RELATED

Worldwide
82nd Anniversary of Battle of Crete Marked in Australia and New Zealand

ATHENS – Commemorative events to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Crete took place in Australia and New Zealand May 9-25.

Church
Tension at The Meeting of the Archdiocesan Council in Detroit
United States
Pan-Macedonian Annual Memorial Day Picnic at Ridley Creek State Park, PA

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.