Hellenic Professional Women Kicking off Summer with Upcoming Events in June

Associations

Hellenic Professional Women is kicking off summer with events in June in New York and Florida. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Professional Women

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) is kicking off summer with events in June in New York and Florida. HPW is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting professional opportunities for Greek-American women and students through networking, mentoring and education.

HPW’s Cocktails & Connect – NYC takes place on Wednesday, June 7, 6-8 PM, at the Park Lane Hotel’s Darling Rooftop, 36 Central Park South in Manhattan. RSVP is required on Eventbrite, search: HPW’s Cocktails & Connect – NYC.

HPW’s Wine Wednesday in Boca also takes place on Wednesday, June 7, 7:30-9:30 PM, at Vino Wine Bar & Kitchen, 114 Northeast 2nd Street in Boca Raton, FL, with complimentary mezze. RSVP is required on Eventbrite, search: Wine Wednesday in Boca with HPW.

On Wednesday, June 28, 7-9 PM, HPW presents Cocktails & Connect at Herb & Olive Marketa, 177 Plandome Road in Manhasset, NY, featuring HPW member Vicky Giouroukakis talking about her new book, Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants. Further details and registration information to follow.