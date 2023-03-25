Hellenic Professional Women Honored the Heroines of Greek History

Events

The Hellenic Professional Women Board members and the speakers at the event honoring the Heroines of Greek History. Photo: Courtesy of HPW

NEW YORK – In honor of Women’s History Month, Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) presented a discussion about the heroines of Greek history and their stories on March 13 at Wells Fargo in Manhattan.

The featured speakers were Yvette Manessis Corporon, international bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning producer; Dr. Eirini Grapsia, Acting Coordinator of Educational Affairs of the Coordinating Office of Greek Education at the Consulate General of Greece in New York; and Christina Tettonis, Superintendent of the Hellenic Classical Charter Schools (HCCS).

The discussion was moderated by Amy Kalogeropoulos, Director of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society Inc.

Tettonis began by noting that it was an honor to be there for Women’s History, adding that HPW “is a great place to make friends for life and be around people who bring out the best in you.”

Her presentation focused on the well-known heroine of 1821, Bouboulina, “a true model for women around the world,” Tettonis said. “Her contribution to the Greek Revolution was enormous.”

Corporon spoke about writing her book about her greatest inspiration, her yiayia, and sharing her story of helping a Jewish family on the island of Erikousa in Greece during World War II. She noted that the book was translated into 60 languages and now her yiayia’s story is taught in Israeli schools.

Dr. Eirini Grapsia gave her presentation in Greek highlighted by slides with English titles and noted that when HPW Second Vice President Kalliopi Ziangos asked her to participate in the event and speak about an inspiring woman from history, she immediately thought of St. Philothei of Athens, a Greek Orthodox religious sister, martyr and saint of the Ottoman-era. She pointed out that the key to understanding the remarkable contributions of St. Philothei is to imagine what life was like in Athens 50 years after the fall of Constantinople.

Following the presentations, there was a Q&A session and refreshments were also served at the event.

Video of the event is available on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3K47gbw