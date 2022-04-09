Hellenic Professional Women Cocktails and Connect Event
April 9, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Cocktails and Connect dinner event organized by Hellenic Professional Women. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Professional Women.
NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women Inc. hosted a ‘cocktails and connect event,’ on Tuesday, April 5, as an opportunity for women to grow their network. Since 2007, founder of the organization, Maria Frantzis and her team also provide career development and mentorship to Greek-American women who want to excel professionally.
With the past two years having taken a toll on everyone, both socially and career-wise, HPW wanted to bring people back together in a safe and comfortable environment. The non-profit organization worked with Kyma Hudson Yards to connect incredible women from an array of industries together again.
Invited guest, Wknd Nation Founder and Celebrity Stylist Sofia Karvela attended the event after recently merging powers with HPW to launch their new Greek Power Girl video series that highlights Hellenic Female Powerhouses that have been relentless in their road to success.
Vice President, Marigo Sofia Mihalos told TNH, “my personal goal is to help pave the road for the younger generation, to help steer them in the direction of their dreams. Together we can do it all, why not join forces to see how one hand can wash the other? This group is meant to not only network, but to celebrate so many unique and special women. I am so proud of what we do.”
“We are looking to grow this organization in 2022 and expand strategically to other cities that are concentrated with people of Hellenic descent. There are many opportunities to grow both personally and professionally through the power of networking and we want to provide the platform for women to connect and flourish with others coming from a similar cultural background,” said Irina Kapetanakis, President of HPW.
