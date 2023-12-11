Hellenic Medical Society of New York Hosts 87th Gala (Photos)

Events

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) hosted its 87th annual gala on December 9th at Guastavino’s in Manhattan, honoring distinguished Hellenes.

The honorees included Dr. Ourania Preventza MD, MBA, FACS, as Physician of the Year, who heads the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery and serves as director of Heart and Vascular Services at UVA Health, and is a professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Marinos Petratos MD was honored as a Lifetime Colleague, known as one of the best dermatologists in New York and recognized for his remarkable community and social service. Also honored was lawyer George Tsougarakis Esq. as the Hellene of the Year. He is a distinguished attorney and General Counsel at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America since 2000.

The event commenced with greetings and presentations of the honorees by Dr. Aspasia Draga, Dr. Stella Douris, Dr. Lorraine Chrysomalis, Dr. George Dangas, and the president of the Medical Association of New York, Dr. Antonios Gasparis. They highlighted the achievements of these significant personalities and then invited them to be honored.

Dr. Ourania Preventza spoke emotionally, expressing gratitude to the Medical Society for the great honor, stating that “having your work recognized by the Hellenic Medical Society, an organization with such history, is not only a professional success but a testament to the collective dedication of all those striving to advance health within the framework of our Greek heritage.” She thanked many HMS officers and medical colleagues, along with Dr. Aufses, her mentor and teacher, who provided unwavering support throughout her career. She expressed gratitude to her friends and family and referred to her journey, which had many ups and downs, always following her father’s advice: “If you lose money, you lose nothing. If you lose your dignity, you lose everything.” Addressing the aspiring scientists and physicians, she encouraged them not to be discouraged by anyone and emphasized their ability to achieve whatever they set their minds to while maintaining humility and adaptability.

Dr. Dangas then introduced Dr. Petratos, speaking with deep appreciation and respect for his person and work. After receiving his award, Dr. Petratos thanked the attendees for the honor bestowed upon him, highlighting the significance of the contribution of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York. He addressed the students who were awarded at the Scientific Symposium of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York on December 8th at Lenox Hill, emphasizing the necessity of faith, dedication, and persistence in serving their purpose. Archbishop Elpidophoros introduced Tsougarakis, referring to his contributions and those of the members of the Hellenic Medical Society. He noted the importance of the Hippocratic oath, which doctors should serve. Tsougarakis, known for his affable personality, humorously wondered why he was among such distinguished scientists as an honored figure, stating: “Many of you are surely wondering. I don’t deserve to be the Hellene of the Year. I am a Greek by chance, like Forrest Gump. I am blessed because I found myself at the right moment in the right place, surrounded by Greeks, and absorbed the spirit of Hellenism from these people. It is a privilege for me to be among two such distinguished scientists. Life sometimes gives you perfect moments, like the ones we are experiencing together here.”

He also mentioned his contributions to Greek Orthodoxy alongside John Catsimatidis, Elaine Allen, Bishop Athenagoras, Father Nektarios, Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, and many others. He emphasized his service alongside Archbishop Elpidophoros, stating that “the future of Hellenism is in his hands as the Greek Orthodox faith is directly linked to Greek ideals. The Archbishop is our answer, and I urge you all to support him and continue [promoting] our Greek heritage with passion and dedication.”

Members of the Executive Council and the Scholarship Committee, contributed to the organization of the successful event, which was attended by over 400 people, including Dr. George and Dr. Miranda Kofinas, John Catsimatidis with his wife Margo, the Ambassador of Greece to the United Nations Evangelos Sekeris and his wife, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, Consul Dimitris Papageorgiou, Mary Vaxevanidou, head of the Public Diplomacy Office, Nikos Thomopoulos, head of the Office of Commercial Affairs, and many others.