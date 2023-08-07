Hellenic Medical Society Now Accepting Scholarship Applications, Deadline Sept. 30

Associations

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) announced that it is now accepting applications for its scholarships until the deadline of September 30. The HMSNY awards scholarships at all levels of education, from High School to Physicians-in-Training. There are Merit-Based, Need-Based and Research-Based awards.

Further details, including the criteria for each education level, are available online: https://hellenicmedicalsociety.org/scholarships/.

The officers and members of the HMS express their appreciation to all who established and continued to support the following named Grants and Awards in honor of distinguished colleagues: Drs. Leonidas Lantzounis, Michael Mulinos, Christ Bozes, and Apostolos Tambakis.

The Mission of the Hellenic Medical Society is to unite physicians and health care professionals of Hellenic heritage in an effort to foster and support medical, research, educational and cultural programs of the highest possible standards.

More information is available online: https://hellenicmedicalsociety.org/.