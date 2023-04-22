Hellenic Medical Society Hosted 12th Annual Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Award Symposium

Events

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award Symposium on April 20 at Lenox Hill Hospital’s Bruno Auditorium in Manhattan. The event honored Dr. Fay Kastrinos, Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk and Prevention Program and Muzzi Mirza Pancreatic Cancer Prevention and Genetics Program, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital, who presented the keynote lecture ‘Genetic Risk Assessment and Testing to Optimize Cancer Screening and Prevention.’

Dr. Alice Zervoudakis, Associate Attending Physician Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, presented ‘The Implications of Genetic Testing on Cancer Treatment and Outcomes.’

The two lectures complemented each other and highlighted the advancements in the screening for colorectal and pancreatic cancers and the treatments now available. Slides illustrated the key points of the presentations with statistics, charts and graphs as well as photos that reinforced the importance of following the guidelines for screenings to prevent cancer and/or catch it in the earliest stage possible for the best outcome. The need for further research was also noted by both speakers, especially for pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Stella Lymberis gave the welcoming remarks and shared the historical background on Dr. Mary Kalopathakes, the first Greek-American woman doctor, who was born in Athens in 1859. The daughter of Michael G. Kalopathakes, a medical doctor from Athens, Greece, and Martha Hooper Blackler of Marblehead, Massachusetts, she studied at the Harvard Annex (now Radcliffe College) and then began her medical studies in Paris in 1886. Returning to Athens in 1894, she passed her exams and began her practice in pediatrics and gynecology. With the Union of Greek Women, Dr. Kalopothakes served as a physician during the Greco-Turkish War of 1897, worked with the Hospital of the Red Cross in Volos as a surgeon, and was recognized by Queen Olga and Florence Nightingale for her work preparing nurses for the front. Working tirelessly for the public health in Greece, she published books on health and hygiene. Dr. Mary Kalopothakes passed away in 1941, but her memory, philanthropy, and contributions to medicine live on with the award named in her honor.

Dr. Lymberis also noted the concerns and impacts on female health that she wanted to address as an individual, not representing the HMSNY at that point, and touching upon the safety of patients. She pointed out that the implications of abortion laws in Texas are concerning to her “and should be concerning to all of us, regardless of religion and our own personal ideologies, the government should not be intervening in the medical care that women have in this country, especially in the United States of America.”

Dr. Lymberis also commented on the gender pay gap, the recent announcement of surgical residents at Stanford that received backlash on Twitter because 12 women and one man were selected, and the continuing misogyny still prevalent today, though she pointed out some good news from a recent study published in JAMA shows that women treated by women surgeons do better than those treated by a male surgeon.

Noting that the event focused on gastrointestinal cancer, Dr. Lymberis was visibly moved as she mentioned the death of James Pantelidis from pancreatic cancer. The Vice Chairman of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund and prominent business leader, philanthropist, and dedicated Churchman, passed away on April 13, at age 69, after a six-year battle with cancer. “I have never met such a courageous, religiously committed individual with such faith and determination… he ran marathons and raised money for the research that we’re going to be talking about today through Project Purple, we should dedicate our conference to Jimmy who was in our community and to his family, and also google Project Purple it’s something we can strive to do to honor his memory,” Dr. Lymberis said.

HMSNY Vice President Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis introduced Dr. Kastrinos, noting her many accomplishments in her field and presenting her with the Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award. “I’ve been wanting to honor Fay for many, many years now, it was only after our Scientific Chair Dr. Antonia Kolokathis suggested her name that we finally got to honor her,” said Dr. Chrisomalis-Valasiadis, adding that it is “poignant that it’s after the death of Jim Pantelidis,” but also perhaps the perfect time for Dr. Kastrinos to be “educating us about prevention.”

Dr. Kastrinos noted how honored she was to receive the award and thanked everyone for attending the symposium. She especially thanked her patients “who are the inspiration for me to continue this work, to make myself available to them, to make the field better, to improve it, to leave a legacy behind, but most importantly that they have entrusted me with their care and that that care has now transcended to their children and to their entire families.”

Dr. Kastrinos encouraged everyone to “not only learn something, but take something home with you and act on it… in doing something for yourselves for cancer screening and prevention, we have a lot to do.”

She pointed out that in the next 20 years, the number of cases of cancer will increase as will cancer deaths, but the aim is to decrease the cancer deaths through early detection, catching cancer in earlier stages which leads to better outcomes and leads to more survivors.

Dr. Lymberis then introduced Dr. Alice Zervoudakis, recalling that her father, Dr. Ioannis Zervoudakis, “was an icon of the Hellenic Medical Society for many decades.”

Dr. Alice Zervoudakis noted the advancements in the various treatments for colorectal and pancreatic cancer, mentioning also the ongoing studies and trials that are already showing promising results for patients. She also emphasized that further research is needed.