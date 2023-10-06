Hellenic Film Society USA’s New York Greek Film Expo 2023 Opening Night

Culture

Actress Eleni Kokkidou and Hellenic Film Society USA President Jimmy DeMetro on the opening night of the New York Greek Film Expo at the Village East Cinema in Manhattan. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA’s (HFS) annual New York Greek Film Expo opening night was held on October 5 at the Village East Cinema in Manhattan with the screening of the moving film Black Stone, a Q&A session with the film’s award-winning star Eleni Kokkidou, and a reception for all those in attendance.

HFS President Jimmy DeMetro gave the welcoming remarks on opening night, thanking all those present, including the event’s supporters and volunteers. He then introduced Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou who shared his greetings and noted that the event celebrates “the rich and diverse world of Greek films.”

The Expo, Consul General Konstantinou pointed out, “has become a cherished tradition, providing a platform for talented Greek filmmakers to showcase their creativity and their great storytelling.”

“This year’s lineup includes a big number of remarkable Greek films each one a window into the soul of Greece, its people and its culture,” Konstantinou said.

A short film, titled 11:20 a.m., was screened before the feature film and received applause from the audience for its powerful depiction of the aftermath of a home break-in that becomes an occasion for an act of kindness.

Black Stone, directed by Spiros Jacovides, tells the story of a desperate, overprotective mother who engages a film crew working on a documentary about absentee civil servants, mistakenly believing they can help her find her missing civil servant son. When authorities accuse the son of fraud, she becomes even more determined to find him and bring him home where he belongs, even if it means discovering who her son really is.

Kokkidou, who gives a dynamic performance as the mother in the film, won the 2023 Hellenic Film Academy Award for Best Actress for the role. Her fellow cast members, Kevin Zans Ansong as Michalis the taxi driver, and Julio George Katsis as Lefteris, her non-missing son, also gave excellent performances in the film which offered a glimpse into often overlooked facets of contemporary Greek society with a touch of wit and a refreshing authenticity.

The audience members applauded enthusiastically as the film credits rolled and as Kokkidou joined DeMetro for a Q&A session. When asked about the production of the film, she noted that the filming took a month and a week mostly in Athens and Piraeus, and that the film is still running in open air theaters in Greece after its initial theatrical release in June.

Kokkidou noted that love and the importance of family are the central themes of the film.

For those who missed the opening night screening, Black Stone will be screened again on Sunday, October 8, 1:30 PM, at Village East Cinemas, and on Monday, October 9, 7:30 PM, at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, NJ.

The New York Greek Film Expo runs through October 15 with screenings of the latest Greek films along with special events including a retrospective of the films of the acclaimed director, screenwriter and actor Renos Haralambidis at the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) October 13-15.

HFS will present 14 screenings of 11 feature films, as well as film shorts. Films are in Greek with English subtitles. Additional programming will include a Master Class with Haralambidis; a panel discussion on the state of Greek cinema; a Directors on Directors conversation, and interviews with Haralambidis following each of his screenings by acclaimed film historians Andrew Horton (University of Oklahoma), Foster Hirsch (Brooklyn College), and David Schwartz, founder of Cinema Projects and former MoMI Chief Curator.

More information and tickets available online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org.