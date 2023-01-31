Hellenic Film Society USA Resumes Greek Films on Demand with 2 Films Feb. 3-12

General News

A scene from the film Not to Be Unpleasant but We Have to Talk about Something Serious, directed by Giorgos Georgopoulos. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA)

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA launches its winter streaming season with two films by the acclaimed Greek director, Giorgos Georgopoulos. Tungsten and Not to Be Unpleasant but We Have to Talk about Something Serious will be available online worldwide, February 3-12, through www.hellenicfilmusa.org. Both films star Vangelis Mourikis and Omiros Poulakis.

The metaphorical title Tungsten references the metal with the highest melting point. Centered on Athenians living close to the edge during the Greek economic crisis, the film has been widely praised by critics as one of the best Greek films of recent years.

Not to Be Unpleasant… offers a change of pace. A dark comedy about toxic masculinity, the film revolves around a young womanizer who must track down his former partners in an effort to help find a cure for a sexually transmitted disease that is fatal only to women.

“Georgopoulos is at the forefront of talented Greek directors. His films are compelling and always interesting to watch, and we are especially excited about offering them online,” says Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society. “In addition to showcasing the work of a talented director, the films offer the chance to see astonishing performances by the inimitable Vangelis Mourikis and Omiros Poulakis.”

Trailers for both films and an interview with the director can be found on the Hellenic Film Society’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3YdDfdh.

Greek Films on Demand has been popular with audiences since originally launched by the Hellenic Film Society (HFS) during the pandemic. HFS continues to present monthly Greek films in person at the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NY, through its Always on Sunday monthly film series, but has resumed its online offerings to give audiences outside of New York the opportunity to enjoy Greek films.

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934