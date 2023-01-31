x

January 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

General News

Hellenic Film Society USA Resumes Greek Films on Demand with 2 Films Feb. 3-12

January 31, 2023
By The National Herald
Unpleasant 0017
A scene from the film Not to Be Unpleasant but We Have to Talk about Something Serious, directed by Giorgos Georgopoulos. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA)

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA launches its winter streaming season with two films by the acclaimed Greek director, Giorgos Georgopoulos. Tungsten and Not to Be Unpleasant but We Have to Talk about Something Serious will be available online worldwide, February 3-12, through www.hellenicfilmusa.org. Both films star Vangelis Mourikis and Omiros Poulakis.

The metaphorical title Tungsten references the metal with the highest melting point. Centered on Athenians living close to the edge during the Greek economic crisis, the film has been widely praised by critics as one of the best Greek films of recent years.

Not to Be Unpleasant… offers a change of pace. A dark comedy about toxic masculinity, the film revolves around a young womanizer who must track down his former partners in an effort to help find a cure for a sexually transmitted disease that is fatal only to women.

“Georgopoulos is at the forefront of talented Greek directors. His films are compelling and always interesting to watch, and we are especially excited about offering them online,” says Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society. “In addition to showcasing the work of a talented director, the films offer the chance to see astonishing performances by the inimitable Vangelis Mourikis and Omiros Poulakis.”
Trailers for both films and an interview with the director can be found on the Hellenic Film Society’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3YdDfdh.

Actor Omiros Poulakis in a scene from the film Tungsten, directed by Giorgos Georgopoulos. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA)

Greek Films on Demand has been popular with audiences since originally launched by the Hellenic Film Society (HFS) during the pandemic. HFS continues to present monthly Greek films in person at the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NY, through its Always on Sunday monthly film series, but has resumed its online offerings to give audiences outside of New York the opportunity to enjoy Greek films.
For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934

RELATED

General News
Vasilopita and Fellowship – ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’ Host Gathering in Athens

ATHENS – Mirroring gatherings during the first month of the year of Hellenes all over the world, in the homeland and the Diaspora, the ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’, the beloved Cyclades island, hosted a Vasilopita cutting and luncheon on January 29.

Politics
Malliotakis Honored with Kyrenia Award for Dedication to Fighting for Cyprus
Events
GAEPIS-COSMOS FM Honors AHEPA at its Gala in New York

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Police: 10 Wounded in Drive-by Shooting in Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA launches its winter streaming season with two films by the acclaimed Greek director, Giorgos Georgopoulos.

WASHINGTON — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation.

NEW BREMEN, Ohio — In a former hotel here in rural, western Ohio is a museum offering more than two centuries of bicycle history, from early high-wheelers to candy-hued 1960s Sting Rays.

ATHENS – Mirroring gatherings during the first month of the year of Hellenes all over the world, in the homeland and the Diaspora, the ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’, the beloved Cyclades island, hosted a Vasilopita cutting and luncheon on January 29.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.