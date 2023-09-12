x

September 12, 2023

Hellenic Film Society USA Presents the New York Greek Film Expo

September 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic Film Society Greek Film Expo 2023
Hellenic Film Society USA hosts the New York Greek Film Festival October 5-15 presenting the latest Greek films and a retrospective of the work of Renos Haralambidis. Photo: Hellenic Film Society USA

NEW YORK – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) hosts the New York Greek Film Expo 2023 Thursday, October 5-Sunday, October 15, presenting the latest Greek films and a retrospective of the work of actor, screenwriter and director Renos Haralambidis.

The upcoming Greek film festival features films, receptions, a master class, and a special live musical performance.

Film screenings will be held October 5-8 at the Village East by Angelika theatre, 181-189 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, and October 9-10 at the Barrymore Film Center, 153 Main Street in Fort Lee, NJ. The Renos Haralambidis retrospective will take place October 13-15 at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria.

Stay tuned for further information about parties, special events, and ‘meet and greets’ with the film directors.

To keep ticket prices low, HFS relies on the support of individuals, corporations, and foundations to help offset costs. Show your support with an ad in the souvenir program, given to all audience members and sent to HFS’ 5,000+ email subscribers. It’s a high-visibility way to reach the Greek-American market or to offer a greeting while supporting the work of the Hellenic Film Society. Tax-deductible donations of any size are also welcome.

When many cultural institutions curtailed their offerings during the pandemic, HFS expanded theirs, offering Greek films on demand around the world and launching a YouTube channel featuring free films and conversations with Greek filmmakers.

More information is available online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org/.

Please consider supporting the film festival. Further information is available by phone: 347-934-9497. Deadline for submissions is Friday, September 15.

The Hellenic Film Society USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema should be part of the American cultural landscape. We promote feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

For further information or to learn how to partner with us, please visit hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497. Sign up for the HFS mailing list and follow HFS on Facebook and Instagram.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

