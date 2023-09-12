Hellenic Film Society USA Presents the New York Greek Film Expo

Culture

Hellenic Film Society USA hosts the New York Greek Film Festival October 5-15 presenting the latest Greek films and a retrospective of the work of Renos Haralambidis. Photo: Hellenic Film Society USA

NEW YORK – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) hosts the New York Greek Film Expo 2023 Thursday, October 5-Sunday, October 15, presenting the latest Greek films and a retrospective of the work of actor, screenwriter and director Renos Haralambidis.

The upcoming Greek film festival features films, receptions, a master class, and a special live musical performance.

Film screenings will be held October 5-8 at the Village East by Angelika theatre, 181-189 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, and October 9-10 at the Barrymore Film Center, 153 Main Street in Fort Lee, NJ. The Renos Haralambidis retrospective will take place October 13-15 at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria.

Stay tuned for further information about parties, special events, and ‘meet and greets’ with the film directors.

When many cultural institutions curtailed their offerings during the pandemic, HFS expanded theirs, offering Greek films on demand around the world and launching a YouTube channel featuring free films and conversations with Greek filmmakers.

More information is available online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org/.

The Hellenic Film Society USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema should be part of the American cultural landscape. We promote feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

