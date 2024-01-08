x

January 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Culture

Hellenic Film Society USA Presents ‘Listen’ at Museum of the Moving Image

January 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Listen film scene
The Hellenic Film Society USA kicks off 2024 with a screening of Maria Douza’s moving film ‘Listen’ on Sunday, January 14 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA kicks off 2024 with a screening of Maria Douza’s moving film ‘Listen’ on Sunday, January 14, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. The screening is part of the Society’s Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series.

‘Listen’, a major hit at the New York Greek Film Expo 2023, has been acquired for international distribution by Screenbound Entertainment UK , as it continues its run at major festivals around the world, most recently representing Greece at the European Union Foreign Film Festival in both Toronto and Ottawa. The film focuses on deaf teen Valmira, who must leave her progressive Athens school and return to her father’s struggling island where she is confronted by prejudice and intolerance. The film is in Greek with English subtitles. The trailer for the film can be seen online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org/always-on-sunday.

“My film is about the importance of communication, the need to be heard and the need to hear, the need to be understood and loved,” said director Maria Douza. “Deafness is a metaphor for our need to hear, but also for our choice not to hear; our need to be understood, but also our reluctance to understand. I wanted to make a film about goodness as an antidote for selfishness. After all, it is compassion and goodness which determine our humanity.”

“Listen is a rich viewing experience that examines both the cruelty and kindness people are capable of in their relationships with others, and delivers a message of acceptance and reconciliation,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president, Hellenic Film Society USA. “This movie is a beautifully acted drama, skillfully directed, and a real audience pleaser.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36 -01 35th Avenue in Astoria is conveniently located near public transportation.

The screening is part of Always on Sunday, the Greek film seres presented monthly by the Hellenic Film Society at the Museum of the Moving Image. The series is partially supported by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

RELATED

United States
Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ Upsets ‘Barbie’ in Comedy, ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Golden Globes

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" pulled off an upset victor over "Barbie" to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

United States
Kaliakmanis Football Brothers Transferring from Minnesota to Rutgers
Community
Epiphany Celebrated at the Church of the Archangel Michael in Campbell, OH

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Boeing Jetliner that Suffered Inflight Blowout Was Restricted because of Concern over Warning Light

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of lobster fishermen has sued fishing regulators in federal court, claiming that new electronic monitoring requirements designed to protect rare whales are unconstitutional.

For most of human history, the best a lunatic could do to inflict widespread harm was hurl rocks at people nearby.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA kicks off 2024 with a screening of Maria Douza’s moving film ‘Listen’ on Sunday, January 14, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

MUNICH (AP) — Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach and became one of Germany’s most beloved personalities with his easygoing charm, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.