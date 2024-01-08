Hellenic Film Society USA Presents ‘Listen’ at Museum of the Moving Image

Culture

The Hellenic Film Society USA kicks off 2024 with a screening of Maria Douza’s moving film ‘Listen’ on Sunday, January 14 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA kicks off 2024 with a screening of Maria Douza’s moving film ‘Listen’ on Sunday, January 14, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. The screening is part of the Society’s Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series.

‘Listen’, a major hit at the New York Greek Film Expo 2023, has been acquired for international distribution by Screenbound Entertainment UK , as it continues its run at major festivals around the world, most recently representing Greece at the European Union Foreign Film Festival in both Toronto and Ottawa. The film focuses on deaf teen Valmira, who must leave her progressive Athens school and return to her father’s struggling island where she is confronted by prejudice and intolerance. The film is in Greek with English subtitles. The trailer for the film can be seen online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org/always-on-sunday.

“My film is about the importance of communication, the need to be heard and the need to hear, the need to be understood and loved,” said director Maria Douza. “Deafness is a metaphor for our need to hear, but also for our choice not to hear; our need to be understood, but also our reluctance to understand. I wanted to make a film about goodness as an antidote for selfishness. After all, it is compassion and goodness which determine our humanity.”

“Listen is a rich viewing experience that examines both the cruelty and kindness people are capable of in their relationships with others, and delivers a message of acceptance and reconciliation,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president, Hellenic Film Society USA. “This movie is a beautifully acted drama, skillfully directed, and a real audience pleaser.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36 -01 35th Avenue in Astoria is conveniently located near public transportation.

The screening is part of Always on Sunday, the Greek film seres presented monthly by the Hellenic Film Society at the Museum of the Moving Image. The series is partially supported by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.