Hellenic Film Society USA Presents Award-Winning Black Stone in Astoria

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents an encore screening of the award-winning box office hit Black Stone, starring Eleni Kokkidou, on Sunday, November 19, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. The film is in Greek with English subtitles. A trailer for Black Stone can be found on the Hellenic Film Society’s YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/53nzvvww.

The film, directed by Spiros Jacovides, recently received the Audience Award for Most Popular Film at the New York Greek Film Expo, the Hellenic Film Society’s annual Greek film festival. Eleni Kokkidou, a well-known film, theater, and television actor in Greece, won the award for Best Performance in a Feature Film. She previously received the Hellenic Film Academy Award for Best Actress.

Black Stone tells the story of an overprotective mother who searches frantically for her adult son, who has gone missing. When authorities accuse him of fraud, she becomes even more determined to find him and bring him home where he belongs, even if it means discovering who he really is. The film features a powerful dramatic performance by Greek rapper Negros Tou Moria.

“We are proud to present Black Stone, which was a critical and box office hit in Greece earlier this year,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society. “Our audiences voted it the most popular film at our film festival earlier this fall, which can be partly attributed to the brilliant performances.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, is conveniently located near public transportation.

The screening is part of Always on Sunday, the Greek film series presented monthly by the Hellenic Film Society at the Museum of the Moving Image. The series is partially supported by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. Additional information is available online: www.hellenicfilmusa.org or by phone: 347-934-9497.