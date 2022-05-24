x

May 24, 2022

Hellenic Film Society USA Presents “Apples” June 12 at Museum of the Moving Image

May 24, 2022
By The National Herald
Apples_still_4_300dpi
A scene from the film Apples starring Aris Servetalis. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) presents the critically acclaimed film Apples, Sunday, June 12 at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria. The presentation is part of HFS’s Always on Sunday series of monthly Greek film screenings at MoMI.

Directed by Christos Nikou in his feature film debut, Apples takes place amid a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia. Aris, portrayed by award-winning actor Aris Servetalis, finds himself enrolled in a program designed to help him build a new identity and reintegrate into society, when he meets a woman also trying to recover. The film is in Greek and English, with English subtitles.

“Apples is a wonderfully rich allegorical film and a remarkable debut by director Christos Nikou,” said Jimmy DeMetro, HFS president. “It is being marketed as a ‘Greek Weird Wave’ film, but unlike most of the films in that category, Apples has an unmistakable humanity at its core, and that sets it apart. We are happy to show it just before its national U.S. release.”

Apples, which Variety calls “soulfully relevant,” received 17 international film festival awards and was Greece’s official submission for Best International Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter said: “The originality of the premise, the uncanny timing of its wry grounding in a pandemic that’s steadily reshaping society and the soulful observation of how we process loss and move on with our broken lives should ensure that [Apples] finds a responsive… audience.”  The film received 98% on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

A trailer for the film can be found on the Hellenic Film Society’s YouTube channel:  https://bit.ly/3lJWzxy.

For further information or to purchase tickets to the film, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497 and follow on Facebook and Instagram. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, is conveniently located near public transportation.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. When the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, HFS began streaming Greek films worldwide and created a YouTube channel to satisfy audience demand for Greek film.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Queens Council on the Arts, and Antenna Satellite TV. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

