Hellenic Film Society USA Names Maria C. Miles as President

ASTORIA – The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) has elected Maria C. Miles as president of the organization, according to a news release on January 25. The election followed the announcement by founding president Jimmy DeMetro that he was stepping back from day-to-day operations.

He remains on the board as president emeritus and will continue to be active in the organization that promotes Greek film in the United States.

“It is time to pass the baton to a new generation of Greek film enthusiasts,” said DeMetro. “I am very confident that Mary has the leadership qualities, vision, and energy to lead the board and the Society to even greater heights as we bring Greek film to both Greek and non-Greek audiences.”

Miles, who has been a member of the board since 2019, brings much experience to her new role. She is the founding partner of an entertainment law firm in New York that focuses on all areas of entertainment and media law, including film, television, literary publishing, and digital media. Miles has served as counsel to numerous award-winning producers, directors, writers, actors, television hosts, multi-platinum recording artists, and sports teams. She is also an adjunct professor at the Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema and the School of Visual Arts, teaching entertainment law to filmmakers.

She has extensive connections in the Greek and U.S. film industries and has served as secretary of the board of New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT). She has deep roots in the Greek-American community. Born and raised in New York City, she graduated from The Cathedral School of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, and later served on its school board.

“I want to thank Jimmy DeMetro for promoting Greek culture through cinema and curating a Greek film festival in New York for the last 17 years. Jimmy has also mentored other U.S. cities in their efforts to launch their own Greek film festivals,” said Miles. “Without Jimmy’s leadership and drive, we would not have been able to experience Greek cinema in the U.S. as we have for almost two decades. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jimmy and the board in advancing the Hellenic Film Society as the premier organization for Greek film in the New York metropolitan area.”

A video in which DeMetro introduces Miles as the new president is available on the HFS YouTube channel: https://shorturl.at/byLN9.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. Founded in 2018, the organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus. In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and the Kallinikeion Foundation are the lead supporters of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by Microsoft, Greek National Tourism Organization, AHEPA, the New York City Council, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Flushing Town Hall, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company.

For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.