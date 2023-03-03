x

March 3, 2023

Hellenic Film Society USA Celebrates Women’s History Month

March 3, 2023
By The National Herald
MARJORAM
A scene from the film Marjoram by director Olga Malea. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) proudly celebrates Women’s History Month with programming that salutes the contributions of women in Greek film. Two films by acclaimed director Olga Malea will be available on demand March 3-12; the Always on Sunday monthly Greek film screening at the Museum of the Moving Image will present the film Patchwork, featuring a powerful lead performance by Angeliki Papoulia; and HFS will release a fascinating interview with actor/writer/director Mimi Denissi on its YouTube channel on International Women’s Day, March 8.

“Many creative women are playing an increasingly prominent role in Greek film as directors, writers, and actors and when we have shown their films over the years, they have been very well received,” says Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society. “These are artists whose voices need to be heard and whose perspectives need to be shared, and we are proud to present their films to American audiences.”

HFS will be streaming two films for ten days. Little Greek Godfather is a family comedy about an American-born boy sent to Crete to baptize the baby of a local Greek politician, only to struggle with the Greek language and local customs. Marjoram is a psychological drama about a little girl whose mother enters her into a television cooking competition. Both films will be streaming for ten days beginning Friday, March 3.

Patchwork will be presented on Sunday, March 26 as part of the Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series at the Museum of the Moving Image on 35th Avenue at 37th Street in Astoria. The film is a tour de force featuring an award-winning performance by Angeliki Papoulia about a woman coming to terms with her ambiguous feelings about motherhood.

In addition, HFS is proud to present an exclusive interview with Mimi Denissi, the acclaimed actor, writer, director and producer, whose long list of credits includes Smyrna, My Beloved. HFS will launch the interview on its YouTube channel on International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8: https://bit.ly/3yaTWv8.

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

HFS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

NEW YORK – Greek-American Tina Fey was honored on March 2 at the 2023 PEN America Literary Awards, a celebration of literary excellence hosted by actor, author, and former Obama White House aide Kal Penn at New York’s The Town Hall.

