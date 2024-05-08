x

Hellenic Film Society Presents Dodo, Quirky Comedy Drama

May 8, 2024
By The National Herald
DODO sophia-socratis-katiadodoadespinaspyrou-002
The Hellenic Film Society presents Dodo on May 19 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NY. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic Film Society

ASTORIA, NY – The Hellenic Film Society (HFS) will present the quirky comedy drama Dodo on Sunday, May 19, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. The film, which garnered 15 Hellenic Film Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, is part of the Society’s Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series.

The cast includes some of Greece’s best-known actors and promising newcomers, including Smaragda Karydi, Akis Sakellariou, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Angelos Papadimitriou, Natasa Exintaveloni, Mariella Savvides, and Polydoros Vogiatzis.

Immediately following the screening, actor Mariella Savvides, who plays a prominent role in the film, will appear via Zoom to conduct an interactive Q&A with the audience.

Directed by Panos Koutras, the film unfolds as a dodo, a bird extinct for the past 300 years, inexplicably appears at the villa of a financially troubled family on the eve of their daughter’s marriage to a wealthy heir. Wedding preparations are disrupted, and the line between sanity and madness collapses as the situation spins out of control. The film, in Greek and French with English subtitles, is recommended for mature audiences. A trailer for the film can be seen here: https://shorturl.at/oyCD1.

“Dodo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was a theatrical success in France. It was equally well received in Greece and New York, where it premiered at our New York Greek Film Expo this past fall,” says Maria C. Miles, HFS President. “It’s a fun, offbeat film with a terrific ensemble cast and we expect it to be popular in this encore presentation.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, is conveniently located near public transportation.

The screening is part of Always on Sunday, the Greek film series presented monthly by the Hellenic Film Society at the Museum of the Moving Image. The series is partially supported by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall.

