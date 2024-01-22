x

January 22, 2024

Associations

Hellenic Federation of New Jersey Holds Board of Directors Meeting

January 22, 2024
By Michael Kakias
Hellenic Federation of NJ meeting 2024 1
The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey held its annual meeting of the Board of Directors on January 21 at LouCas restaurant in Edison, NJ. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias

EDISON, NJ – The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey held its annual meeting of the Board of Directors on January 21 at LouCas restaurant in Edison, NJ.

Among the topics discussed were financial issues, education and scholarships, organization of the parade, electronic information and advertising, subscription and registration of new members, as well as strategies for increasing the active participation of youth in the Federation.

The Cephalonian Association, Hellenic Civic Club, and Lampousa Association were also honored and the traditional cutting of the New Year’s vasilopita was held.

Federation President Dr. Peter Stavrianidis, speaking to The National Herald, welcomed the guests and thanked them for their presence and participation and invited everyone to continue to support morally and financially the work of the Federation in order to continue its great social work.

He said: “Today’s gathering, despite the bad weather conditions, gives us the opportunity to all get together, to discuss, have fun, help, and support each other.”

The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey Board of Directors, standing, left to right: Bill Kaousias, Dimitris Gonias, Despina Kolokithas, Minas Antoniou, Vangelis Athanasopoulos, Georgia Belesis, Dimitris Kontolios. Seated from the left: Fr. Philotheos Tomczewski, Dimitris Arhontoulis, Chancellor Fr. Nektarios Cottros, Federation President Dr. Peter Stavrianidis, Fr. Panagiotis Lekkas, Dr. Tom Papademetriou. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias

“We are trying to organize, restore and activate the associations, after the inactivity that existed during the pandemic and we are especially happy because we have new members,” Dr. Stavrianidis continued. “The coordination and support of the work of the member organizations, our Holy Metropolis, and the national security of Greece and Cyprus are the priorities of our organization. Together we will outline the goals and vision for the future.”

Federation General Secretary Vangelis Athanasopoulos told TNH that it is an umbrella organization with the aim of assisting, coordinating, and creating synergies. “With the new president, Dr. Stavrianidis, we have started a new renewal movement and contacts with the associations which are active and those which have ceased to function,” he added. “Today we have young people with us, representatives of dance clubs, there is enthusiasm and this fills us with optimism for the future.”

Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Cottros characterized the existence of the Federation as a great blessing for the Hellenic community as it helps, organizes, and brings together Hellenism in the region.

Federation Founding President Andreas Comodromos, in his welcoming remarks, congratulated the Board of Directors for the perfect organization of the meeting and wished 2024 to be a good year with health, happiness, and progress. “I would like to take this opportunity to make a proposal,” he said. “This year marks 50 years since the illegal invasion and occupation of 36% of Cyprus by Turkey. I suggest the organization of a strong and well-organized commemoration and protest with the active participation of our members and in coordination with the Holy Metropolis.”

