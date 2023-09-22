Hellenic Cultural Center NYC Presents ‘The FAMA Project’ Theater and Film Classes

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Cultural Center NYC (HCC) presents ‘The FAMA Project’ Theater and Film Classes beginning October 16 at the center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. This new, first-of-its-kind program for the 2023-24 artistic season offers a range of theater and film classes for children, teenagers, and adults.

More information is available by phone: 917-635-8867 and online: https://www.hellenicculturalcenternyc.com/.

The available courses are: Acting on Camera Workshop I and II, Acting I and II, Scene Study I and II, Improvisation I and II, Theater Workshop for Adults, Theater Workshop for Teenagers (ages 13-18), and Theater Workshop for Kids.

It should be noted that for the Acting on Camera Workshop, as part of their training, students will act in short film.

For the theater classes, an end of the season show will be performed onstage at the HCC’s Thespis Theater.

The Acting Classes will be taught by experienced professionals, teachers, coaches and special guests, including Ioanna Katsarou (Acting I and II and Scene Study I and II); Alex Malaos (Improvisation I and II) and Alexandros Colombos (Theater History I and II). For the Workshops: Manoli Ioannidis (Acting on Camera Workshop I and II); Ioanna Katsarou (Theater Workshop for Adults and Theater Workshop for Teenagers); and Avgi Atmatzidou (Theater Workshop for Kids).