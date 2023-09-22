x

September 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

United States

Hellenic Cultural Center NYC Presents ‘The FAMA Project’ Theater and Film Classes

September 22, 2023
By The National Herald
HCC Theater and Film Acting Classes
The Hellenic Cultural Center NYC presents ‘The FAMA Project’ Theater and Film Classes beginning October 16. (Photo: Hellenic Cultural Center)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Cultural Center NYC (HCC) presents ‘The FAMA Project’ Theater and Film Classes beginning October 16 at the center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. This new, first-of-its-kind program for the 2023-24 artistic season offers a range of theater and film classes for children, teenagers, and adults.

More information is available by phone: 917-635-8867 and online: https://www.hellenicculturalcenternyc.com/.

The available courses are: Acting on Camera Workshop I and II, Acting I and II, Scene Study I and II, Improvisation I and II, Theater Workshop for Adults, Theater Workshop for Teenagers (ages 13-18), and Theater Workshop for Kids.

It should be noted that for the Acting on Camera Workshop, as part of their training, students will act in short film.

For the theater classes, an end of the season show will be performed onstage at the HCC’s Thespis Theater.

The Acting Classes will be taught by experienced professionals, teachers, coaches and special guests, including Ioanna Katsarou (Acting I and II and Scene Study I and II); Alex Malaos (Improvisation I and II) and Alexandros Colombos (Theater History I and II). For the Workshops: Manoli Ioannidis (Acting on Camera Workshop I and II); Ioanna Katsarou (Theater Workshop for Adults and Theater Workshop for Teenagers); and Avgi Atmatzidou (Theater Workshop for Kids).

RELATED

General News
Fundraising Appeal by Archdiocese of Australia for Flood Victims of Thessaly

SYDNEY – With the blessing and upon the initiative of His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia, the Holy Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia is organizing an emergency fundraising appeal to raise money to aid the flood victims of the region of Thessaly, in Greece.

Politics
Archbishop Elpidophoros Welcomes President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides
Politics
Gianaris Announces Governor Hochul Signs His Vote Early by Mail Legislation

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.