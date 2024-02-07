x

February 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Events

Hellenic Congress of America Hosted Its Cutting of the Vasilopita in Astoria

February 7, 2024
By The National Herald
HECA Feb 2 2024 Despina Afentouli2
Members of the Hellenic Congress of America at the cutting of the Vasilopita on February 4 with Fr. Gedeon Varytimos. Photo: Courtesy of Despina Afentouli

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Congress of America (HCA) hosted its cutting of the Vasilopita on February 4 at St. Demetrios Cathedral’s Petros Patrides Cultural Center in Astoria with the organization looking forward to continuing its efforts unifying Hellenism. During its first eight years of operation, HCA was one of the organizations that pushed for Greeks living abroad to finally be able to vote from their place of residence.

HCA General Secretary Dr. Despina Afentouli, journalist and sociologist, gave the welcoming remarks and served as MC for the event.

HCA President Dr. Demetrios Markouizos emphasized that the goal of the Congress is “to creatively and progressively unite the Omogenia,” while he referred to the new goals that have been set, such as the writing of a World Greek History, but also the establishment of the Day of Greeks Abroad by the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

HCA Executive Advisor Demetris Filios spoke to The National Herald and recalled the establishment of the HCA in 2016 as everyone noted the contribution of the founding president and now President Emeritus Nick Apostolopoulos, who shared a greeting at the event. Theodora Abazis, HCA Advisor to the President and head of the event organizing committee, also shared her remarks and best wishes.

The Hellenic Congress of America hosted its cutting of the Vasilopita on February 4 at St. Demetrios Cathedral’s Petros Patrides Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

During the event, the Pan Arcadian Federation of America ‘Geros tou Morea’ Chapter was honored with the Hellenic Community Excellence Award which was accepted by the organization’s President Evaggelia Lamproulou Sarafoglou. Former president of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America ‘Geros tou Morea’ Christos Vournas and Society of Kastorians ‘Omonia’ of New York President Demos Siokis were also honored with the Hellenic Leadership Award.

The prayer and the cutting of the Vasilopita were presided over by the assistant priest of St. Demetrios Cathedral, Archimandrite Gedeon Varytimos, who represented His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, conveying his best wishes and support for HCA’s efforts. He also conveyed the best wishes of Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral Fr. Anargyros Stavropoulos. Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Director of Music Maestro Costas Tsourakis, bass-baritone, performed the National Anthems of Greece and the United States.

A traditional Greek meal was also served at the event, accompanied by live Greek music by Giannis Kyriazis.

Among those present were Consulate General of Greece in New York Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs Head Nikos Thomopoulos, head of the Greek Public Diplomacy Office Mary Vaxevanidou, Pan-Arcadian Federation of America President Angeliki Vournas, Athenians’ Society President Panos Adamopoulos and General Secretary Sylvia Adamopoulos, former president of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York Cleanthis Meimaroglou, and HCA 1st Vice President Gus Lambropoulos.

RELATED

General News
Applications Open for the 2024 AHIF College Student Foreign Policy Trip

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF) is now accepting applications for its leading travel abroad program, the American Hellenic Institute Foundation College Student Foreign Policy Trip.

United States
Greek Cultural Center Presented Three Sold-Out Musical Evenings by Sinafi in Astoria
Politics
US-Greece Strategic Dialogue: US Supports Plan to Modernize Greek Defense

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Toby Keith, Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62 after Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK - Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died.

JERUSALEM— U.S.

ATHENS - While many Greek households are grappling with inflation and the high cost of food and other essentials, the affluent are splurging on luxury goods, according to a survey by KPMG accounting services.

ATHENS - Greece’s tightening relations with China and seeking investors there is also seeing interest from Chinese tourists, and Greek tourism officials are offering a tailor-made program to meet their needs.

BELOIT, WI. - In the lively heart of Beloit, Wisconsin, Kalamata restaurant is set to be a standout homage to Greek culture, with the Beloit Daily News spotlighting the effort spearheaded by Bob Christidis, who is deeply rooted in Greek heritage, with both parents hailing from Greece, and his wife Michele.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.