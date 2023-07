Worldwide

BRUSSELS – The Hellenic Community of Brussels expressed its satisfaction on Friday for the signing of the collaboration agreement between the Metropolis of Belgium and the Ministry of Education with the aim of starting the reconstruction projects of the Kestekidion School as soon as possible.

“The Embassy informed us that an amount of 600,000-700,000 euros has been earmarked for the reconstruction and repairs of the School by the Ministry of Education. We hope that in September both the Greek school and the Greek language departments can be re-housed at Kestekidion School and that this unpleasant adventure that we experienced both for the students and for the parents will finally be closed,” according to the statement of the Hellenic Community of Brussels.