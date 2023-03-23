Hellenic College – Holy Cross Trustee Creates $1.0 million Challenge Grant

Church

BOSTON – In the wake of an outstanding ten-year accreditation review from The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), Helen A. Carlos, exemplary Trustee of Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) recently announced a $1 million ninety-day challenge grant.

Her intention is to inspire others to give HCHC the working capital needed to further advance its ongoing strategic initiative to boost enrollment, ensure academic excellence, cultivate spiritual growth, and enhance the campus and its facilities.

“We’re fooling ourselves if we think our parishes, families, and Archdiocese can grow and prosper without a strong Orthodox school of higher learning to educate and train the kind of priests and lay leaders who can advance the Church in America,” says Helen, who serves as Chair of HCHC’s Institutional Advancement Committee.

The NECHE report pointed to a significant increase in donor contributions to the school in recent years that has been a critically important aid in boosting enrollment (up 20% year over year), reducing debt (from about $20 million to under $5 million), and facilitating three consecutive years of income exceeding its expenses.

Helen’s hope and prayer is that her challenge grant will inspire enough faithful Orthodox Christians to “rise to the occasion and give generously” by June 15. If that happens, she says it will give her no greater joy than to contribute $1 million so that the school’s two-year major gift campaign will “finish strong.”

“I’m offering this challenge grant in honor and memory of my beloved parents, Andrew and Eula Carlos, whose love and dedication to faith and family inspires me to do the same – now, and for future generations.”

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed deep gratitude for Helen Carlos’s generous $1 million ninety-day challenge grant, praising her “unwavering dedication to the Orthodox community and education.” The Archbishop stated: “Helen’s challenge is a call to action for our faithful community to join her in supporting HCHC’s crucial work. I urge our fellow Orthodox Christians to rise to the occasion and give generously by June 15, ensuring that Helen’s gift is secured and HCHC’s future growth and success are guaranteed. In doing so, we honor not only Helen’s beloved parents, Andrew and Eula Carlos, but also the countless generations who will benefit from a strong Orthodox school of higher learning in America. Together, let us build a bright future for HCHC and our Church.”

“Words cannot express how much Helen has done both for HCHC and for the Church in America,” says HCHC President George M. Cantonis. “She is truly an inspiration. I’m confident that if enough faithful Orthodox Christians respond generously to Helen’s challenge – and also continue their support of HCHC, we can continue to produce well-educated priests and lay leaders who will in turn help parishes across America not only to survive but thrive.”

Anyone interested in discussing a potential gift is welcome to contact:

George M. Cantonis, President, 727-639-3598, [email protected] or Fr. James Katinas, VP for Institutional Advancement, 617-850-1287, [email protected]. Mailing address: 50 Goddard Avenue Brookline, MA 02445.