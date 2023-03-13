Hellenic College – Holy Cross Full Accreditation Reaffirmed

The main administration building of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek-Orthodox School of Theology in one of the most prominent areas of Brookline Massachusetts. (Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)
BOSTON – On March 3, 2023, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) continued its full accreditation of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology following its ten-year comprehensive evaluation last fall and a final meeting on March 2.
As part of the evaluation process, a self-study of more than 250 pages was required, a project that consumed thousands of hours to prepare in advance of the site visit of a team from NECHE. The team was on campus from October 30 to November 3, 2022, to meet with members of the administration, trustees, faculty, staff, student body, and alumni. The written summary of their experience and findings was strongly positive, praising all of HCHC’s constituents as committed to the institution’s unique mission and capacity “to form leaders for church, society, and world within a Hellenistic, Orthodox Christian worldview.” The summary noted that “the school has made great strides toward stability after a season of crisis following several years of downward trajectory.” The summary commended HCHC President George M. Cantonis as having “brought together an impressive, capable, and credible set of newly hired senior leaders who have, with the President, developed a vast array of professional and realistic systems for running the institution in a way that meets the expectation of 21st-century higher education.”
In sharing the summary with the HCHC community after the fall site visit, President Cantonis wrote, “I am extremely proud of the efforts of the staff, faculty, students, alumni, and trustees. Your talents in your daily work and during the intense period of preparing for our accreditation review are most valued. I am eternally grateful.”
Upon being informed of the final decision of NECHE after the March 2 meeting, President Cantonis said: “This is wonderful news, and I must stress again that this welcome outcome is the result of good, hard, selfless work by the entire community.”
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Chairman of HCHC’s Board of Trustees, said: “The news from NECHE regarding the accreditation of HCHC is fantastic. As we welcome this joyous announcement, I would like to also express the Archdiocese’s collective gratitude to the team of dedicated stewards who have worked tirelessly for the strengthening of our beloved Schole’s sacred mission of promoting Orthodoxy and Hellenism through education and spiritual formation: the President, trustees, vice presidents, deans, faculty, staff, students, and alumni.”
HCHC is to submit an interim (fifth-year) report for consideration in fall 2027. The next comprehensive evaluation will be scheduled for fall 2032.
WHITESTONE, NY – The 75th Pan-Macedonian Association Convention concluded at the Pan-Macedonian Studies Center in Whitestone on March 11 and included the unanimous election by the member societies’ official delegates of a new Supreme Council, Supreme President Panos Politidis, Supreme Vice President Iordanis Alexiadis, Supreme Secretary Michael Stratis, and Supreme Treasurer Konstantinos Hatzistefanidis.
