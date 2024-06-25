Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island Holds Graduation Ceremony

School officials award the diplomas. From left: Joy Petrakos, Christina Tettonis, Cathy Kakleas, Katerina Petrakou, and Staci Agrapides. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias
STATEN ISLAND – In an emotional and celebratory atmosphere the graduation ceremony of the kindergarten students at the Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island took place on Friday, June 21. The 78 young graduates sang, recited poems about the summer, and received praise along with many gifts.
Christina Tettonis, Superintendant of Schools, welcomed the parents and grandparents, congratulated the teachers for their excellent work and the young students for their promotion to the first grade, and thanked the school committee for their guidance and support and the parents association for their help and cooperation.
Cathy Kakleas, Principal of the Staten Island school, congratulated the students and offered best wishes for them to continue their journey of knowledge in the Elementary School and thanked their teachers.
Teachers Nura Yasin, Marisa Moses, Rachel Borack, Monica Farina, Staci Agrapides, Chelsea Coxon, and Greek teacher Katerina Petrakou spoke about the efforts made by everyone to provide knowledge, ethics, and joy to the students and wished everyone a beautiful and restful summer.
Joy Petrakos, Chief of Operations, cited the success of both Hellenic Classical Charter schools – located in Brooklyn and Staten Island – as their licenses were renewed for an additional five years.
“At the same time, we are thrilled to have been granted permission to expand our Staten Island school through 8th grade. This achievement is testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire community – students, teachers, staff, and families. Receiving a full five-year renewal demonstrates that our schools meet or exceed the rigorous standards set by New York State. It confirms our continued commitment to academic excellence.”
She declared that “we are extremely proud of this achievement and grateful for your support and cooperation,” and concluded by saying, “ as we celebrate these achievements and look ahead to the future, we are grateful for the community support and trust in our two schools. Together we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our children.”
Katerina Petrakos also spoke about the beautiful moments, joys, and many pleasant memories the teachers shared with the young students, and she congratulated them for their diligence and effort. She then thanked colleagues and parents for their cooperation and wished everyone a good rest and happy vacations.
The president of the parents’ association, Alexis Gambino, congratulated everyone on the excellent program and emphasized that the parents are always standing by the school.
NEW YORK – As the Specialty Food Association 68th Summer Fancy Food Show opened on June 23, Chef Maria Loi hosted an event highlighting Greece’s Region of Central Macedonia and the companies from the region who are participating in this year’s show.
LEIPZIG, Germany — Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the last minute of stoppage time for Italy to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship after drawing Croatia 1-1 on Monday.
ATHENS, Greece — Greece on Monday accused neighboring North Macedonia’s new center-right government of breaking a historic deal on the country’s name, warning that this could harm its hopes of one day joining the European Union.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In