Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island Holds Graduation Ceremony

STATEN ISLAND – In an emotional and celebratory atmosphere the graduation ceremony of the kindergarten students at the Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island took place on Friday, June 21. The 78 young graduates sang, recited poems about the summer, and received praise along with many gifts.

Christina Tettonis, Superintendant of Schools, welcomed the parents and grandparents, congratulated the teachers for their excellent work and the young students for their promotion to the first grade, and thanked the school committee for their guidance and support and the parents association for their help and cooperation.

Cathy Kakleas, Principal of the Staten Island school, congratulated the students and offered best wishes for them to continue their journey of knowledge in the Elementary School and thanked their teachers.

Teachers Nura Yasin, Marisa Moses, Rachel Borack, Monica Farina, Staci Agrapides, Chelsea Coxon, and Greek teacher Katerina Petrakou spoke about the efforts made by everyone to provide knowledge, ethics, and joy to the students and wished everyone a beautiful and restful summer.

Joy Petrakos, Chief of Operations, cited the success of both Hellenic Classical Charter schools – located in Brooklyn and Staten Island – as their licenses were renewed for an additional five years.

“At the same time, we are thrilled to have been granted permission to expand our Staten Island school through 8th grade. This achievement is testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire community – students, teachers, staff, and families. Receiving a full five-year renewal demonstrates that our schools meet or exceed the rigorous standards set by New York State. It confirms our continued commitment to academic excellence.”

She declared that “we are extremely proud of this achievement and grateful for your support and cooperation,” and concluded by saying, “ as we celebrate these achievements and look ahead to the future, we are grateful for the community support and trust in our two schools. Together we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our children.”

Katerina Petrakos also spoke about the beautiful moments, joys, and many pleasant memories the teachers shared with the young students, and she congratulated them for their diligence and effort. She then thanked colleagues and parents for their cooperation and wished everyone a good rest and happy vacations.

The president of the parents’ association, Alexis Gambino, congratulated everyone on the excellent program and emphasized that the parents are always standing by the school.