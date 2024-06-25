x

June 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 83ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Events

Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island Holds Graduation Ceremony

June 24, 2024
By Michael Kakias
classical
School officials award the diplomas. From left: Joy Petrakos, Christina Tettonis, Cathy Kakleas, Katerina Petrakou, and Staci Agrapides. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND – In an emotional and celebratory atmosphere the graduation ceremony of the kindergarten students at the Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island took place on Friday, June 21. The 78 young graduates sang, recited poems about the summer, and received praise along with many gifts.

Christina Tettonis, Superintendant of Schools, welcomed the parents and grandparents, congratulated the teachers for their excellent work and the young students for their promotion to the first grade, and thanked the school committee for their guidance and support and the parents association for their help and cooperation.

Cathy Kakleas, Principal of the Staten Island school, congratulated the students and offered best wishes for them to continue their journey of knowledge in the Elementary School and thanked their teachers.

Teachers Nura Yasin, Marisa Moses, Rachel Borack, Monica Farina, Staci Agrapides, Chelsea Coxon, and Greek teacher Katerina Petrakou spoke about the efforts made by everyone to provide knowledge, ethics, and joy to the students and wished everyone a beautiful and restful summer.

Joy Petrakos, Chief of Operations, cited the success of both Hellenic Classical Charter schools – located in Brooklyn and Staten Island – as their licenses were renewed for an additional five years.

Graduating kindergarten students sing about summer. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

“At the same time, we are thrilled to have been granted permission to expand our Staten Island school through 8th grade. This achievement is testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire community – students, teachers, staff, and families. Receiving a full five-year renewal demonstrates that our schools meet or exceed the rigorous standards set by New York State. It confirms our continued commitment to academic excellence.”

She declared that “we are extremely proud of this achievement and grateful for your support and cooperation,” and concluded by saying, “ as we celebrate these achievements and look ahead to the future, we are grateful for the community support and trust in our two schools. Together we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our children.”

Katerina Petrakos also spoke about the beautiful moments, joys, and many pleasant memories the teachers shared with the young students, and she congratulated them for their diligence and effort. She then thanked colleagues and parents for their cooperation and wished everyone a good rest and happy vacations.

The president of the parents’ association, Alexis Gambino, congratulated everyone on the excellent program and emphasized that the parents are always standing by the school.

RELATED

Events
The Region of Central Macedonia Highlighted at Loi Estiatorio in NYC

NEW YORK – As the Specialty Food Association 68th Summer Fancy Food Show opened on June 23, Chef Maria Loi hosted an event highlighting Greece’s Region of Central Macedonia and the companies from the region who are participating in this year’s show.

Events
The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey’s 11th Annual Awards Gala
Events
Miraculous Icon of St. Irene Chrysovalantou Visits Brooklyn During Greek Festival

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. But the Humble Onigiri is Soul Food in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The word “onigiri” became part of the Oxford English Dictionary this year, proof that the humble sticky-rice ball and mainstay of Japanese food has entered the global lexicon.

NEW JERSEY – The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey held its 11th Annual Awards Gala on June 23 at the Greek-owned catering hall The Graycliff.

LEIPZIG, Germany  — Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the last minute of stoppage time for Italy to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship after drawing Croatia 1-1 on Monday.

DUESSELDORF, Germany  — Spain changed almost its entire lineup and still kept up its victorious start to the European Championship with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated on Monday.

ATHENS, Greece  — Greece on Monday accused neighboring North Macedonia’s new center-right government of breaking a historic deal on the country’s name, warning that this could harm its hopes of one day joining the European Union.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.