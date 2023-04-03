Hellenic Classical Charter School Featured in New York Post

United States

The students gathered with enthusiasm for the first day of the new school year at the Hellenic Classical Charter School in Staten Island. (Photo: TNH/ Michalis Kakias)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) was featured in the New York Post on March 25 for its achievements in education. Beginning with observations by eighth grade students on World War I poet Wilfred Owen’s ‘Dulce et Decorum Est’ in a class on “Propaganda vs. the Realities of War” the Post then noted that HCCS, founded in 2005, “is a K-8 charter school serving 750 students at two campuses — one in Brooklyn and the other on Staten Island,” and “its success vividly conveys the benefits of charters at a moment when their potential expansion is back in the news.”

“We created the school to spread Hellenism, highlight the importance of the classics including the study of the Greek and Latin languages, and to educate children about Greek culture and ideas: democracy, science, the arts,” School Board Chair Charles Capetanakis told the Post.

“Almost 60% of the school’s diverse student body is low-income,” the Post reported, adding that HCCS “offers a compelling example of the power of charter schools for New York City schools chancellor David Banks, who took office pledging to revamp reading instruction in the public schools.”

From its founding, HCCS “has emphasized proven approaches like phonics instruction and building up the background knowledge that kids need to be proficient readers,” the Post reported, noting that “as a result, 61% of its students passed New York State’s English Language Arts and Literacy Standards test in 2022, compared with 47% of students statewide.”

HCCS Superintendent Christina Tettonis “worked at New York City’s Department of Education for almost two decades before joining HCCS,” the Post reported.

“I was excited about the vision of the school,” she told the Post. “Here the students become writers, readers, mathematicians.”

“Charter schools are often criticized for high staff turnover, but the principals at both HCCS campuses have been with the school since its founding in 2005,” the Post reported, adding that “Tettonis demurred” when asked if such a school could have been created within the Department of Education.

HCCS “started as a partnership with the Greek government to bring Greek teachers to the U.S. to teach this ancient language,” the Post reported, noting that “the school eventually decided that it was preferable to find Greek teachers in America who could better understand the school’s pedagogy,” and “this type of experimentation would not have been possible within the district’s normal regulations.”

“New York’s elected officials should be knocking on Tettonis’ door, asking how they can support Hellenic’s expansion so that more kids can have access to the joyful education this school offers,” the Post reported, adding that “as Governor Hochul proposes to lift, if only slightly, the charter cap in New York City — and as the usual forces argue against it — it’s important to consider the types of schools being blocked.”

“Gotham desperately needs more schools like HCCS, where young people receive a rigorous, classical education and learn to debate ideas openly and respectfully while developing a love for learning,” the Post reported.