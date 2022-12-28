x

December 28, 2022

Hellenic Classical Charter School Celebrated Christmas in Staten Island

December 28, 2022
By Michalis Kakias
Hellenic Classical Charter School Christmas
Hellenic Classical Charter School’s Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students sing carols. (Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND, NY – With songs, carols, poems and dance, the Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) in Staten Island celebrated Christmas on December 22.

HCCS Superintendent Christina Tettonis in her welcoming message congratulated the students and teaching staff for the beautiful program they presented and wished them a Merry Christmas with health and happiness.

HCCS-Staten Island Principal Cathy Kakleas, in her turn, congratulated the participants of the celebration and expressed everyone’s joy and pride in the school’s progress and well-being.

HCCS Chief of Operations Joy Petrakos wished the students, the students and their families a Merry Christmas and may 2023 bring joy and progress to all.

The Hellenic Classical Charter School in Staten Island students performing in the Christmas celebration on December 22. (Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias)
The Hellenic Classical Charter School in Staten Island students performing in the Christmas celebration on December 22. (Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

