Hellenic Classical Charter School Celebrated Christmas in Staten Island

United States

STATEN ISLAND, NY – With songs, carols, poems and dance, the Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) in Staten Island celebrated Christmas on December 22.

HCCS Superintendent Christina Tettonis in her welcoming message congratulated the students and teaching staff for the beautiful program they presented and wished them a Merry Christmas with health and happiness.

HCCS-Staten Island Principal Cathy Kakleas, in her turn, congratulated the participants of the celebration and expressed everyone’s joy and pride in the school’s progress and well-being.

HCCS Chief of Operations Joy Petrakos wished the students, the students and their families a Merry Christmas and may 2023 bring joy and progress to all.