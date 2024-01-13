Hellenic Book Club of NY Held Its First Meeting of 2024 with ‘Coffee Reading’

Hellenic Book Club President Jeannie Kouros and Hellenic Cultural Center Artistic Director Alex Ammohostianos at the meeting on January 11. Photo: Alex Ammohostianos
ASTORIA – The Hellenic Book Club of New York held its first meeting of the new year and the cutting of the traditional vasilopita on January 11 at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center (HCC) in Astoria.
Book Club President Jeannie Kouros gave the welcoming remarks and donated some of the books the club had read to HCC Artistic Director Alex Ammohostianos.
The members read passages from the book ‘Coffee Reading’ by Eleni Karipidis and then they cut the vasilopita and drank Greek coffee.
Kouros posted on social media about the meeting: “It was my pleasure to donate to the center some of the books we read to Alex. Dina and Eleni were the lucky winners of the coin it was between both slices. Thanking Maria for reading every one‘s cup. Several members were not feeling well and we wish them a speedy recovery. I will let everyone know the date for our February meeting next week.”
The next book the club will be reading is the novel Arrested Song by Irena Karafilly.
