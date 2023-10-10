Hellenic American Women’s Council Annual Conference November 17-18 in Boston

United States

BOSTON – The Hellenic American Women’s Council (HAWC) announced its annual conference titled Hellenic American Women: A Personal Journey to Success takes place Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at The Colonnade Hotel, 120 Huntington Avenue in Boston.

Attendees will enjoy two days of informative panels, an exclusive reception at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston and more as this year’s conference explores the journey of several women from different professions who have made extraordinary contributions to distinguish themselves through their personal and professional service to society. ​

This year’s power panel includes author Stella Nahatis, U.S. Air Force Captain Angela Karamanos, journalist and news anchor Maria Stephanos, and Council on Competitiveness President & CEO Deborah L. Wince-Smith

Marina Hatsopoulos, entrepreneur, author and former Aristeon Award recipient, will serve as moderator.

The 2023 Aristeon Award Honoree is Lieutenant Colonel Theodora Sideropoulos Hancock, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) and HAWC co-founder.

These accomplished Hellenic-American women from across the nation will discuss their journey in the media, the arts, the military, and beyond. Through the conference, attendees will learn about what it takes to distinguish themselves through personal and professional endeavors in today’s arena.

Hellenic American Women: A Personal Journey to Success brings together professionals and organizations from around the world, focusing on women’s empowerment.

Register online: https://www.hawcnet.org/hawc-conference-2023.html.