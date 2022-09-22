Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum 15th Anniversary Gala Nov. 12

x

September 22, 2022
By The National Herald
HACCM Gala November 12
The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum (HACCM) of Oregon and SW Washington hosts its 15th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 12. Photo: HACCM

PORTLAND, OR – The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum (HACCM) of Oregon and SW Washington hosts its 15th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 12, at the Father Elias Stephanopoulos Center, 2nd Floor, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 NE Glisan Street in Portland. The gala includes a reception and museum tours of the special exhibit In the Shadow of the Acropolis at 5 PM and dinner, live auction, and Greek dancing at 6:30 PM. The event is black tie optional.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Gala sponsorship directly supports the HACCM mission to gather, preserve, and share the Hellenic (Greek) experience in Oregon and SW Washington. A detailed list of sponsor benefits can be found online: https://bit.ly/3xGMZ4Y.

For questions or customizable benefits, email: gala@hellenicamericancc.org.

Individual tickets and tables can be purchased online. Prices increase October 22

More information is available by phone: 503-858-8567 and online: https://haccm.ejoinme.org/tickets-and-tables.

Learn more on the HACCM website: https://hellenicamericancc.org.

