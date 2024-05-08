Hellenic American Academy Students Win Gold and Silver at State Science Fair

Hellenic American Academy students were awarded Gold and Silver Certificates at the Illinois Junior Academy of Science State Science Fair Competition at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, on May 4. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy
DECATUR, IL – Hellenic American Academy announced that on May 4, five of its students participated in the Illinois Junior Academy of Science State Science Fair Competition at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, and were awarded Gold and Silver Certificates.
The Gold Certificate winners were Katherine Egorin with the project titled “Which crystal diode produces the loudest radio reception?”; Luka Gavrilos with “What detergent most effectively breaks down dirt molecules?”; and Palina Stashanin with “How do different amounts of sodium citrate affect the coagulation of blood?”
The Silver Certificate winners were Slava Dugalech with “Which solution produces the largest crystal?” and Gregory Vranas with “Which sports drink is the best after strenuous exercise?”
Congratulations to their teachers Mr. Bill Tziavaras and Ms. Eleni Mastorakis for preparing the students for success and special thanks to their families who supported their children on this exciting journey.
